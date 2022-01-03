ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College swears-in new mayor, most diverse council in borough history

By Peyton Kennedy
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Promoting diversity and inclusion is a major goal of State College leadership and the newly elected Borough Council is a reflection of their progress.

With Ezra Nanes, who the first Jewish mayor, plus the first Black and Indian American individuals to serve on council, this is the most diverse borough leadership in the history of State College.

“That foundation of inclusion is really the most important part of our work together,” said Nanes. “If we can bring all voices to the table, even voices we haven’t heard before, we’re going to have a richer understanding of our world, a richer appreciation, and make better decisions.”

In his final words as mayor, Ronald Filippelli said he embraces this change and described it as democracy thriving.

State College Borough seeking applicants for Director of Equity and Inclusion

“It is important to remember each council member is here for a reason,” said Jesse Barlow of the State College Borough Council.

In a unanimous vote, Barlow was reelected as Borough Council President.

“There’s a lot to do,” said Barlow. “I can’t wait to get started.”

In Bellefonte, Bernie Cantorna was reappointed as the Centre County District Attorney.

“I really look forward to having a normal year with a full staff and a caseload that doesn’t get bogged down,” said Cantorna.

Cantorna said he’s continuing work on the veterans and behavioral health treatment programs and is implementing a second phase of the drug court.

Centre County District Attorney announces new plan for Veterans

What has he learned so far?

“Stay calm, do the right thing, and always expect the unexpected because there’s always something new in this job,” said Cantorna.

Patton Township board debating about introducing a new mask ordinance

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Patton Township board voted 3-2 during a meeting Monday to draft a new mask ordinance due to a surge of COVID-19 cases. Previously throughout August 2020 until the spring of 2021, Patton Township did have a mask ordinance requiring them to be worn in public places. However, Township Manager Doug […]
PATTON, PA
State College Borough to conduct snow and ice enforcement

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Borough Ordinance Department will be conducting snow and ice enforcement a day after the snowfall ends. Under the enforcement, property owners must make sure that all sidewalks and handicap ramps are cleared of snow. They must be treated either with salt, ashes, sand or kitty litter so people […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre County Administrator retiring in May after six years in role

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday County Administrator Margaret Gray will be retiring from her position in May of 2022. Gray who was was unanimously appointed by Commissioners in 2016 after the board searched nationwide for someone to fill the County Administrator role six years ago. She joined […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
