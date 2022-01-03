State College swears-in new mayor, most diverse council in borough history

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Promoting diversity and inclusion is a major goal of State College leadership and the newly elected Borough Council is a reflection of their progress.

With Ezra Nanes, who the first Jewish mayor, plus the first Black and Indian American individuals to serve on council, this is the most diverse borough leadership in the history of State College.

“That foundation of inclusion is really the most important part of our work together,” said Nanes. “If we can bring all voices to the table, even voices we haven’t heard before, we’re going to have a richer understanding of our world, a richer appreciation, and make better decisions.”

In his final words as mayor, Ronald Filippelli said he embraces this change and described it as democracy thriving.

“It is important to remember each council member is here for a reason,” said Jesse Barlow of the State College Borough Council.

In a unanimous vote, Barlow was reelected as Borough Council President.

“There’s a lot to do,” said Barlow. “I can’t wait to get started.”

In Bellefonte, Bernie Cantorna was reappointed as the Centre County District Attorney.

“I really look forward to having a normal year with a full staff and a caseload that doesn’t get bogged down,” said Cantorna.

Cantorna said he’s continuing work on the veterans and behavioral health treatment programs and is implementing a second phase of the drug court.

What has he learned so far?

“Stay calm, do the right thing, and always expect the unexpected because there’s always something new in this job,” said Cantorna.

