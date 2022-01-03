ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee study: Blacks, males score lower in teacher observations

By Marta W. Aldrich
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GRrD_0dbsIvOW00
New research shows Tennessee teachers who are Black or male are generally scored lower by evaluators who observe them in the classroom. | Karen Pulfer Focht for Chalkbeat

Black and male teachers in Tennessee have received lower classroom observation scores than their white and female peers every year since the state launched its teacher evaluation system in 2011, says a new study.

The same gaps show up even when comparing similarly qualified teachers whose students achieve similar test score gains.

The findings, released Monday and mirroring national research, raise important questions about the reliability and fairness of the state’s teacher evaluation system. They also highlight concerns that the observation experiences could drive Black and male teachers out of the profession at a time when Tennessee seeks to diversify its teacher workforce.

Tennessee was among the first states to adopt comprehensive teacher evaluations to help educators and schools improve as part of state and national reforms. The high-stakes results inform decisions by school administrators about compensation, retention, and other personnel matters.

Classroom observation scores are the most important component and comprise up to 70% of a teacher’s final score, which also incorporates student achievement data. The resulting rating of 1 to 5 aims to gauge a teacher’s level of effectiveness, with 5 being the most effective.

The system has always been controversial, especially Tennessee’s early use of student test data to help rate teachers. More recent attention has focused on the quality of classroom observations.

“We want observation scores to give accurate information about teachers’ effectiveness in the classroom and not to reflect other factors beyond the teacher’s control,” said Jason A. Grissom, one of the authors of the new study from the Tennessee Education Research Alliance, a partnership of Vanderbilt University and the Tennessee Department of Education.

The president of the state’s largest teacher organization said the data isn’t surprising.

“This should force a much-needed conversation about unconscious bias in our evaluation system,” said Beth Brown of the Tennessee Education Association, which has called for an annual review.

The study offers few clues on what’s driving the gender gap in observation scores. However, the magnitude of the race gap is influenced by several factors, including the racial composition of the school’s faculty, differing characteristics of students who are assigned to Black and white teachers, and the race of the teacher’s observer.

Black teachers receive slightly lower ratings from white evaluators, and the gaps are larger in schools where a Black teacher has fewer Black colleagues.

Also, the study found that Black teachers are assigned higher numbers of students with a history of disciplinary problems, lower attendance, and lower achievement.

A national study in 2018 found similar results and suggested that evaluations are one reason teachers may be deterred from working in classrooms where students lag farthest behind. It also raised questions about whether teachers of color — who often work most frequently with students of color — are getting a fair shot, especially when a growing body of research shows that a racially and ethnically diverse teaching force can have positive impacts academically, socially, and emotionally on students of all races.

This school year, Tennessee began requiring school districts to set goals and strategies to get more teachers of color in front of students. The new policy prompted the research alliance to dig deeper into observation score data broken down by race and gender.

“As we work to increase teacher diversity in Tennessee, it is critical that we understand more about the causes of these systematic differences so we can begin to address them,” said Erin O’Hara, the alliance’s executive director. “Are there potential changes needed in the observation rubrics, for example, or in training of evaluators?”

Tennessee trains mostly school principals and assistant principals to observe and score their teachers. A state-approved scoring guide focuses on instruction, planning, professionalism, and classroom environment.

The researchers say school leaders should receive regular training on potential sources of biases in their teacher evaluations. They also recommend administrators examine school-level data on student placement to guard against systematically assigning lower-achieving students and those with disciplinary challenges to Black educators.

Athens News Courier

Groups advocate increasing Black teachers

ATLANTA — Educational groups across the country are joining forces to increase the number of teachers of color by 1 million by 2030. As minority student populations increase across the country, the increase in teachers of color has not been growing with the student trend, according to research. National Center for Education Statics reports that Black teachers in particular make up only 7 percent of teachers nationally, though Black students are double that percentage. At schools where a majority of students are Black, just more than one-third of teachers are Black and 54 percent are white.
ATLANTA, GA
wjhl.com

Study shows Tennessee is top destination for out-of-state retirees

Study shows Tennessee is top destination for out-of-state retirees. Study shows Tennessee is top destination for out-of-state retirees. Tennessee transportation officials talk snow preparations as second winter weather storm approaches. Ballad Health data show Greene County heaviest hit by flu - overall peak so far was Christmas week. Top Ballad...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

New University of Tennessee program strengthens success for Black and Latino men

When Amber Williams started as vice provost for student success at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in January 2020, she spent a lot of time talking to students. "We spent a lot of time just talking to students and just trying to understand their stories," William said. "Understand everything: what makes them happy, what makes them cry, what makes them frustrated, you know, all the things."
KNOXVILLE, TN
KQED

Retaining and sustaining Black teachers

When Micia Mosely connected with her former student who had become a teacher, she thought, “I don’t want what happened to me to happen to her.” As a Black teacher in San Francisco, her former student was struggling with burnout and considering leaving the profession altogether. Like Mosely had when she was a young teacher, her former student was falling victim to what former U.S. Secretary of Education John King calls the “invisible tax” put on educators of color. “There is so much that's expected of us relative to being the liaison between Black families and schools, and really to do a lot of invisible and uncompensated work,” said Mosely.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tennesseestar.com

New Law Empowers Tennessee Teachers to Remove Disorderly Students

A new law allowing teachers to discipline students in school is set to take effect as students return to class in the new year. The bill was originally introduced in December of 2020 and was passed in April of 2021; sponsors for the bill were Representative Scott Cepicky (R- 64) and Senator Joey Hensley (R-28).
TENNESSEE STATE
Indiana bills seek to regulate teaching race in upcoming session

Two wide-ranging bills in the Indiana House and Senate cover what schools cannot teach about race. | Darron Cummings / AP. Indiana would ban the teaching of certain ideas about race, including those that might make any student feel guilty or uncomfortable, while also prohibiting schools from requiring employee training on banned race-related ideas, according to two bills drafted for the legislature.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana educators: How would proposed restrictions on teaching about race and identity affect your classroom?

An Indiana bill would require schools to post curriculum materials online and involve parents in the curriculum selection process. | Peter Muller / Getty Images. Indiana lawmakers have introduced a bill that would restrict what teachers can teach about race and racism, as well as what schools can mandate as part of diversity and equity training.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Schools brace for thousands of absent teachers as pupils return

Up to 8,000 teachers are expected to be absent when schools reopen on Thursday, a teaching union has said.John Boyle General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said thousands of teaching staff will not be able to attend schools because of Covid-19.The Government confirmed on Tuesday that schools will reopen as planned on Thursday following public health advice.Public health chiefs gave assurances to school management and unions that it was safe to return to the classroom, despite the high case numbers.Statement following meeting between @NormaFoleyTD1 and education stakeholders today - https://t.co/gtoM7QzM9r— Department of Education (@Education_Ire) January 4,...
EDUCATION
cbslocal.com

Some Michigan Schools Expecting COVID Surge Go Virtual, Cancel Classes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The continued rise in coronavirus cases across Michigan and an expected surge following Christmas and the New Year has extended the holiday break for some students. Classes that were scheduled to resume Monday in several districts have been canceled or moved online. The Detroit Public...
MICHIGAN STATE
