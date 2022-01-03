Virginia Hires Morgan State AD Edward Scott as Deputy Athletics Director

Scott will replace former UVA deputy athletics director Ted White, who stepped down in October

Dr. Edward Scott, who has been the vice president and director of athletics at Morgan State University for the last five years, has been hired as deputy athletics director at the University of Virginia, as announced by Virginia athletics director Carla Williams on Monday evening.

"We are very fortunate to have Dr. Scott join our team," Williams said in the press release. "He is a highly-respected professional, a committed worker and more importantly, a great person. We are really excited about the next chapter of UVA Athletics and Ed will play an important role in our efforts."

Scott will replace Ted White, who stepped down from the position of deputy athletics director in October after serving in the role since September 2018.

"I am very excited about this new opportunity and look forward to joining Carla Williams and the outstanding group of coaches, staff, and student-athletes at the University of Virginia," Scott said. "Leaving Morgan was going to take a special situation. The values of the University of Virginia, coupled with Carla's vision for the future of UVA athletics made this an ideal fit."

Scott has been an athletics administrator for 18 years, including stints at George Washington, Binghamton, Louisville, and Albany (Scott's alma mater). For the last five years, Scott has been the vice president and director of athletics at Morgan State, overseeing 14 Division I teams and 300 student-athletes.

In addition to having significant success in raising the academic performance of Morgan State's student-athletes (graduation rate has increased 19%), Scott has also obtained remarkable achievements in securing financial support for the Morgan State athletics department. Scott acquired a $2.7 million dollar donation, which is the largest gift the Morgan athletics department has ever received, in order to reinstate the wrestling program in 2023. According to UVA's press release, "the donation is believed to be the largest single private donation in the history of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athletics, making Morgan State University the only HBCU in the country to offer a Division I wrestling program."

At Virginia, Scott's responsibilities will include directing sports medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports psychology, diversity, equity and inclusion, men's basketball, baseball, track & field and cross country and a supervisory role in the football program.

