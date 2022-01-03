Freedom Acquisition I Corp Unit (FACT_u)

Kimberly Parry Organics Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. distributes its products through 500 outlets, including CosmeKitchen locations in Japan; Beauty Gallery locations in Macau; Great Jones Spa in New York; Four Seasons Resorts in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara; Terranea Resort & Spa in California; Ascent Spa at Tenaya Lodge, California; and other retail outlets across the United States. The company was formerly known as VizStar, Inc. and changed its name to Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. in April 2014. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in San Clemente, California.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO