Freedom Acquisition I Corp Unit (FACT_u)

investing.com
 4 days ago

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Premier Hldg Corp (PRHL)

Premier Hldg Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. स्वतंत्र ऊर्जा एवं नवीकरणीय बिजली निर्माता
investing.com

Marlin Technology Corp (FINM)

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
investing.com

Kimberly Parry Organics Corp (KPOC)

Kimberly Parry Organics Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. distributes its products through 500 outlets, including CosmeKitchen locations in Japan; Beauty Gallery locations in Macau; Great Jones Spa in New York; Four Seasons Resorts in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara; Terranea Resort & Spa in California; Ascent Spa at Tenaya Lodge, California; and other retail outlets across the United States. The company was formerly known as VizStar, Inc. and changed its name to Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. in April 2014. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in San Clemente, California.
investing.com

Forum Merger IV Corp Unit (FMIVU)

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.
investing.com

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp (SMA)

The implementation on the mainnet is expected to be an “eco-friendly” one after VeChain partnered with several companies to achieve it. SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF): Q3 GAAP EPS of €0.06.Revenue of €256.67M (-1.1% Y/Y)Press Release. Dogecoin (DOGE) To Look For Buyers Around The 200-SMA At $0.25.
investing.com

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp I (ARCK)

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.
investing.com

Rise Gold Corp (RISE)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rise Gold Corp RISE.CD* Rise announces non-brokered private placement. May 5 (Reuters) - Rise Gold Corp RISE.CD* Rise closes $2 m private placement Source text for Eikon: ID:nCCN8lnpbz Further company coverage: RISE.CD. Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United...
investing.com

Major Precious Metals Corp (SIZE)

Major Precious Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The company explores for gold, palladium, platinum, titanium, vanadium, and copper. It holds a 100% interest in the Skaergaard project consists of two exploration licenses located on the east coast of Greenland. The company was formerly known as Eastern Zinc Corp. and changed its name to Major Precious Metals Corp. in June 2020. Major Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
investing.com

Visionary Gold Corp (VIZ)

June 27 (Reuters) - Galileo Exploration Ltd GXL.V : * GALILEO EXPLORATION LTD - RONALD A. RIEDER HAS RESIGNED AS PRESIDENT, CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY * GALILEO EXPLORATION... March 23 (Reuters) - Galileo Exploration Ltd GXL.V : * ‍GALILEO EXPLORATION HAS ELECTED TO TERMINATE MAJUBA HILL LEASE AND...
investing.com

Bolt Metals Corp (BOLT)

By Salvador Rodriguez LAS VEGAS, May 24 (Reuters) - The increasing popularity of electric vehicles may create a crunch for supplies of cobalt in the early-to-mid 2020s, miners and... March 28 (Reuters) - Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp BOLT.CD : * HAS IN PLACE ALL REQUISITE ENVIRONMENTAL AND MINING PERMITS TO...
The Hollywood Reporter

BuzzFeed Names Complex’s Christian Baesler as COO

BuzzFeed has tapped Christian Baesler, the CEO of Complex Networks, to become the newly public company’s chief operating officer. Baesler, based in New York, will still remain CEO of Complex Networks as he joins BuzzFeed’s executive team, reporting to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Prior to leading Complex, Baesler spent a decade at Bauer Media Group, rising in the ranks to oversee the company’s digital business in the U.S. and U.K. “I’m thrilled to bring Christian’s strong track record of leadership and results to our whole business and to my leadership team at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” Peretti said...
Cheddar News

What Emerald X $120M Acquisition of MJBizDaily Means for Future of Cannabis Industry

Events and media company Emerald X has acquired Colorado-based news company Marijuana Business Daily for $120 million, which includes the live business conference, MJBizCon. David Doft, chief financial officer at Emerald X, and Chris Walsh, CEO at MJBizDaily, joined Cheddar to talk about the deal and what it means for the growth of the legal cannabis industry. As cannabis becomes more mainstream, Walsh noted that part of the industry's growth will come from major corporations that now "feel more comfortable" conducting business with the industry.
