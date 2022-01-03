ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Memoriam: Dale Steichen, Ph.D.

By Kira Haslett
Cover picture for the articleDale Steichen, Ph.D., a longtime researcher and scientist within the cleaning product supply chain, has passed away. Steichen was the 2017 recipient of the American Cleaning Institute’s Elva Walker Spillane Distinguished Service Award. He spent more than 30 years within the industry, working...

