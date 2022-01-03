In Memoriam: Dale Steichen, Ph.D.

Lia Richards-Palmiter, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the School of Social Work at Marywood University. She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She went on to complete her master’s degree in social work at the University of Denver. She earned her Ph.D. in human development with a specialization in social work from Marywood University. Dr. Richards-Palmiter has spent the past 20 years mentoring BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) students, faculty, staff and community members in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She has a private practice that focuses on empowering clients who are members of traditionally disenfranchised groups. Dr. Richards-Palmiter has provided hundreds of training and discussion forums on multiculturalism for two decades. She currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO