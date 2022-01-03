Ashland City Highway house fire investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police and the Nashville Fire Department are investigating a house fire on Ashland City Highway.

Police told News 2 the situation started off involving a suicidal subject. The Nashville Fire Department reported having to stay a safe distance away from the property after reports of a gunman leaving the area.

After one person was apprehended, the fire department was able to move in and put out the fire. The home had already incurred substantial damage by the time firefighters could respond.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area of Ashland City Highway and Old Hickory Boulevard.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.