Nashville, TN

Ashland City Highway house fire investigation

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police and the Nashville Fire Department are investigating a house fire on Ashland City Highway.

Police told News 2 the situation started off involving a suicidal subject. The Nashville Fire Department reported having to stay a safe distance away from the property after reports of a gunman leaving the area.

After one person was apprehended, the fire department was able to move in and put out the fire. The home had already incurred substantial damage by the time firefighters could respond.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area of Ashland City Highway and Old Hickory Boulevard.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Fire at Planned Parenthood Knoxville ruled arson

Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), have determined that the fire at the Planned Parenthood in Knoxville was purposely set. The KFD says the individual or individuals who started the fire have not been unidentified yet.
