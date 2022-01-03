One of Betty White’s husbands is buried in Mineral Point. Will she join him?

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — There is speculation about where beloved actress Betty White will be buried following her death on Friday, and one of the possible locations being talked about is in southwestern Wisconsin.

White’s third husband Allen Ludden, whom she referred to as the love of her life, died in 1981 and is buried in the Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point.

That is leading some to speculate she could be buried in the Badger State.

“There’s room for it here, but I don’t know if, what, where,” Mineral Point resident Paul Kjelland said.

White died just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Her agent and friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE she died of natural causes and had not gotten a COVID-19 booster vaccination days prior as some had claimed on social media.

