Georgetown County School District’s board chairman resigns
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The chairman of the Georgetown County School District Board of Trustees resigned Monday after 27 years of service.
According to a statement released by the district, Chairman Jim Dumm cited “personal and family health considerations” as the reasons for his immediate resignation.
The district will hold a special election to fill Dumm’s spot as an at-large member of the board until the general election in November.
Dr. Arthur Lance, who currently serves as vice-chairman of the board, will serve as interim chair until November.
