Treasured Austin Taco Truck Is Opening a New Restaurant

By Nadia Chaudhury
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindsor Park taco truck Taqueria Mi Trailita is opening a new physical restaurant this year just down the street. Mi Trailita Y Mas will debut on 5706 Manor Road, Suite E sometime this January. Mi Trailita Y Mas will...

austin.eater.com

Comments / 0

Eater

Downtown Italian Restaurant Closes Permanently

Turns out downtown Austin restaurant Italic is closed permanently after it had temporarily paused services at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March 2020. Parent company WIP Hospitality (formerly ELM Hospitality) confirmed the permanent shutter to Eater today. The 123 West Sixth Street restaurant opened in 2015, followed by an expansion into downtown food hall Fareground in 2019 (that auxiliary stand also temporarily closed in March 2020, but wasn’t part of the refreshed vendor lineup when the full food hall reopened in September 2021).
AUSTIN, TX
Greyson F

New Drive-Through Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.

Comments / 0

