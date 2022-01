The Cardinals will be without one of their top offensive weapons this weekend as they fight for the NFC West title. Coach Kliff Kingsbury announced during his press conference Friday that running back Chase Edmonds will not play in Arizona's regular-season finale against Seattle, according to Kevin Parrish Jr. of the team's official site. Wide receiver Rondale Moore and defensive back Marco Wilson will both be out as well, per Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic.

9 HOURS AGO