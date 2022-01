Scott Derrickson's horror thriller The Black Phone has just gone retro in a new creepy poster. Retro posters are extremely on-trend right now, and this new poster perfectly evokes those feelings of classic 1970s and 1980s horror films. The poster features lead actor Ethan Hawke with his sinister stone mask. The devilish mask is particularly unsettling with its wide, almost painful-looking smile. The image of Hawke appears to match a shot from the trailer where his character is taunting his latest victim. He holds his hands up to highlight the horrific warped version of his face presented on the mask. On the poster, blood drips from his hands streaking down to fill out the title of the film.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO