Sherrill hired as director of college personnel

By Ethan Hughes
Gator Country
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird Sherrill has been hired as the Gators’ director of college personnel, head coach Billy Napier announced on Monday. In this role, Sherrill will oversee UF’s recruitment of transfer portal players...

