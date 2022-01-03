ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan DA's office will not charge Cuomo with COVID nursing home deaths -lawyer

By Kanishka Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsPQL_0dbsGVHe00

(Reuters) -The Manhattan District Attorney’s office will not file criminal charges in connection with the handling of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes during the tenure of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, his representative said on Monday.

“I was contacted today by the head of the Elder Care Unit from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who informed me they have closed its investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes,” attorney Elkan Abramowitz said in a statement.

“I was told that after a thorough investigation – as we have said all along – there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken.”

The DA’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuomo was “not fully transparent” on the number of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, state lawmakers said in November while summarizing the results of an investigation.

Nursing homes across the United States took in COVID-19 patients in the early weeks of the outbreak, a move critics say spread the sometimes fatal respiratory virus among some of the country’s most vulnerable at a time when there was no vaccine.

The issue dogged Cuomo in particular and helped spark a reassessment of his legacy. In the early stages of the pandemic, Cuomo’s daily televised news briefings made him a national figure in the fight against COVID-19.

But he eventually battled allegations, including from New York state’s attorney general, that his office had significantly undercounted nursing home fatalities and implemented policies that may have boosted the death toll.

In July, the U.S. Justice Department decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response.

Cuomo resigned a little over four months ago when a report from state Attorney General Letitia James accused him of sexual harassment and other transgressions.

Comments / 18

Book of Eli
4d ago

They should. He declined the alternative & didn't listen to the concerns of administrators & Directors of Nursing that the move would be devastating to that vulnerable population. He should be charged along with Whitmer & any other governor that used our nursing homes/rehabs as a Covid dumping ground.

Reply(1)
3
sam
4d ago

And one by one all the charges are being dropped. In the end he’ll be free as a bird to run again.

Reply(1)
5
 

(Reuters) - A Chicago attorney who sued a Texas doctor under that state's controversial abortion law, and who is trying to dismiss that lawsuit, is facing a potential three-year suspension after Illinois officials said he sent threatening and harassing emails to lawyers at law firms Barnes & Thornburg and Fox Rothschild.
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a 2019 shareholder lawsuit filed against Boeing Co after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people over a five-month period and led to the plane’s 20-month grounding. The Seafarers Pension Plan filed a lawsuit alleging that...
(Reuters) - Centene Corp, the nation's largest Medicaid managed care organization, has agreed to pay more than $21.1 million to resolve claims by New Hampshire that it overcharged the state's Medicaid programs for pharmacy benefit management services. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday's settlement came after similar investigations...
(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board on Friday said it is considering tossing out Trump-era decisions involving CVS, ExxonMobil and Marathon Petroleum because a Republican board member failed to disclose certain investments. The Democrat-led board in notices issued in three separate cases said William Emanuel, whose term expired in...
