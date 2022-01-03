Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game

Saweetie and her buzz cut were spotted at the Lakers vs Timberwolves game, and we think the new look tripled her confidence.View this post on Instagram

A post shared by icy bae (@saweetie)

In an Instagram post the 28-year-old bombshell wrote, “took my birkin on a date @lakers”

The Tap In rapper sat court side clad in a floral sequins Dolce and Gabbana embroidered jacket, pink Dolce and Gabbana sandals, and a pink bedazzled Birkin bag. She partnered her festive look with ripped boyfriend jeans, a white crop top, a black cap, and oversized hoop earrings.

The rapper also made a New Year’s Eve appearance at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. She looked radiant in a sparkly bustier, large round earrings, and a blush pink skirt. Saweetie can slay a colorful wig, but this buzz cut really highlights the beauty of her face. I’m so here for this new look!

Awards season is right around the corner and we already know Saweetie lives for a red carpet moment. It’ll be interesting to see how she embraces this look when it’s time to throw on a ball gown. Whether she’s in a fancy dress, sweatsuit, or bikini, Saweetie rarely disappoints. What do you think? Are you feeling her new look?

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Saweetie On Bleaching Her Hair To ‘Standout,’ Finishing Her Album In Paris And Having McDonald’s Money

Tyra Banks Gave Her Baby Hairs The Saweetie Treatment While Hosting Dancing With The Stars