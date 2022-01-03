Delaware under a blanket of snow, a foot deep in some parts

Delaware’s massive and largely unexpected snowstorm dumped up to a foot of snow in some parts of the state, while other parts received hardly any snow at all.

The storm, which many residents only found out about Sunday night, was not certain to happen. Some forecasts Sunday evening said Delaware wouldn’t see any snowfall.

That changed overnight when rain turned to sleet and eventually to snow. Residents in most of the state, but particularly in Kent and Sussex Counties, awoke to a solid covering on the ground.

And it didn’t stop. According to a DelDOT report at 4:30 p.m., Ellendale saw the most snowfall with 14.4 inches.

Location Snow Storm Total (in) Talley 0.4 Claymont 0.0 Greenville 0.0 Prices Corner 0.0 White Clay Creek 0.4 Hockessin 0.0 Newark 0.4 Glasgow 2.1 New Castle 1.3 Blackbird 6.2 Port Penn 5.1 West Dover 7.3 Smyrna 8.7 Woodside 9.7 Dover 8.5 Frederica 9.6 Harrington 12.0 Dagsboro 5.0 Bethany Beach 0.0 Stockley 7.5 Nassau 4.4 Ellendale 14.4 Lewes 3.5 Seaford 12.0 Bridgeville 9.1 Laurel 6.5

Schools, businesses and government offices were shuttered Monday.

Curative COVID testing sites closed down and rescheduled their appointments. Those with Monday appointments at testing sites will be able to test Tuesday, Jan. 4, but they must show that they had a Jan. 3 appointment, according to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. The testing sites will not accept walk-ins on Tuesday.

Delmarva Power worked through the storm to restore power amid nearly 90 reported outages. As of 5 p.m., there remain 46 outages reported in Delaware, although there are 110 across the Delmarva Peninsula.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to range between the low-20s and mid-30s, meaning the snow is unlikely to melt in time for work and school commutes Tuesday morning.

So far, the following schools and districts have announced they will remain closed Tuesday, Jan. 4: