ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware under a blanket of snow, a foot deep in some parts

By Charlie Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wyx0e_0dbsGFPG00

Ruth Houston-Behrens/Facebook

Delaware’s massive and largely unexpected snowstorm dumped up to a foot of snow in some parts of the state, while other parts received hardly any snow at all.

The storm, which many residents only found out about Sunday night, was not certain to happen. Some forecasts Sunday evening said Delaware wouldn’t see any snowfall.

That changed overnight when rain turned to sleet and eventually to snow. Residents in most of the state, but particularly in Kent and Sussex Counties, awoke to a solid covering on the ground.

And it didn’t stop. According to a DelDOT report at 4:30 p.m., Ellendale saw the most snowfall with 14.4 inches.

Location
Snow Storm Total (in)
Talley 0.4
Claymont 0.0
Greenville 0.0
Prices Corner 0.0
White Clay Creek 0.4
Hockessin 0.0
Newark 0.4
Glasgow 2.1
New Castle 1.3
Blackbird 6.2
Port Penn 5.1
West Dover 7.3
Smyrna 8.7
Woodside 9.7
Dover 8.5
Frederica 9.6
Harrington 12.0
Dagsboro 5.0
Bethany Beach 0.0
Stockley 7.5
Nassau 4.4
Ellendale 14.4
Lewes 3.5
Seaford 12.0
Bridgeville 9.1
Laurel 6.5

Schools, businesses and government offices were shuttered Monday.

Curative COVID testing sites closed down and rescheduled their appointments. Those with Monday appointments at testing sites will be able to test Tuesday, Jan. 4, but they must show that they had a Jan. 3 appointment, according to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. The testing sites will not accept walk-ins on Tuesday.

Delmarva Power worked through the storm to restore power amid nearly 90 reported outages. As of 5 p.m., there remain 46 outages reported in Delaware, although there are 110 across the Delmarva Peninsula.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to range between the low-20s and mid-30s, meaning the snow is unlikely to melt in time for work and school commutes Tuesday morning.

So far, the following schools and districts have announced they will remain closed Tuesday, Jan. 4:

  • Indian River School District — Closed — All 12-month employees should check their district e-mail accounts for information on their work status for Tuesday.
  • Cape Henlopen School District — Closed
  • Sussex Technical High School — Closed — Students should check Schoology for messages from their teachers.
  • Laurel Schools — Closed
  • Delmar School District — Closed
  • Seaford School District — Closed — Twelve-month employees should work remotely.
  • Caesar Rodney School District — Closed
  • Capital School District — Closed
  • Kids Cottage Rehoboth — Closed
  • Milford School District — Closed
  • Milford Christian School — Closed
  • Seaford School District — Closed
  • Woodbridge School District — Closed
  • Milford Public Library — Closed
  • Selbyville Public Library — Closed

Comments / 2

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington Learning Collaborative waits for school districts OK

Gov. John Carney takes questions about the Wilmington Learning Collaborative project during a December town hall.   A state program that wants to centralize learning for Wilmington students now split between three districts is waiting to see whether those districts vote to join the effort. The Wilmington Learning Collaborative, a joint project of the Delaware Department of Education and Gov. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

36 arts groups, 13 artists get chunk of Rescue Plan cash

The Grand was one of three arts groups to get $45,000 in American Rescue Plan money.     The Delaware Division of the Arts has given 36 arts organizations and 13 artists grants from its $753,000 in American Rescue Plan Art money designed to secure jobs and support artists and nonprofit arts organizations. The grants ranged from $900 for an ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Food & fun: Music, games on menu at many Delaware restaurants

Shrimpy’s Bar & Grill in Rehoboth has sold out 55 weekends in a row, which the owner credits to singer Bryan Clark performing. Melissa Ferraro is an innate event planner. Credit her tenure as president of Rolling Thunder, a Delaware food truck association. The owner of Outlandish also has Sonora in Newark. But having a bricks-and-mortar location hasn’t changed the need to “put ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Sledding on the dunes is against the rules

Those caught trespassing in dune areas restricted to the public could face fines upward of $100 from the DNREC Natural Resource Police. (Photo courtesy of DNREC) In the state with the lowest mean elevation of all U.S. states, the dunes at Cape Henlopen and other beaches along Delaware’s Atlantic Coast might feel like mountains.  And when a snowstorm blows in, ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Port Penn, DE
City
Claymont, DE
County
Kent County, DE
City
Frederica, DE
City
Glasgow, DE
City
Woodside, DE
City
Smyrna, DE
City
Seaford, DE
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
City
Ellendale, DE
City
Bethany Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
Town Square LIVE News

For many in 2022, snow days are just ‘work from home days’

Charlie Megginson/Delaware LIVE News The first snow of 2022 has exceeded expectations with much of Delaware now forecast to see between eight and twelve inches of accumulation.  Some areas in central Delaware are rapidly approaching that estimate. Ruth Houston-Behrens/Facebook A coastal flood warning remains in effect for tidal areas in Kent and Sussex Counties. According to the National Weather Service, ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Monday snow expected to hit downstate harder than up

In what might be 2022’s first understatement, the National Weather Service announced Sunday morning there had been “a large change” in the forecast overnight. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm on Monday is expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow in upper New Castle County, 3 to 4 inches from Bear to Smyrna, 4 to ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

State hit 3,381 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

  Delaware saw 3,381 new positive cases Wednesday after all the reports were in, the Delaware Division of Public Health said Friday. That broke the record for a daily total, which already had broken the most-new-cases record when only part of the testing was in and the state said it was 1,991. On Friday, Delaware said there were 2,162 new ... Read More
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Extreme Weather#Covid#Delmarva Power
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – YEAR IN REVIEW 2021

This Year’s Top Headlines Include: COMMUNITY Kids spend afternoon building snowmen for Hockessin nursing home residents Couple ends 50-states-by-age-of-50 quest in Delaware Pike Creek auto center, restaurant exchange punches via funny signs Delaware Museum of Natural History to reopen May 13 with new focus Hagley damage may hit $2 million, and it has no flood insurance Bench of stone books ... Read More
HOCKESSIN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Yo, Bambi and friends: Firearm hunting season opens in January

A white-tailed doe. Photo courtesy of US Fish and Wildlife Service. Firearm deer hunting states in January, and the state is encouraging hunters to target does to help manage the size and quality of Delaware’s deer population, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Wednesday. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through January 2022, using only those ... Read More
HOBBIES
Town Square LIVE News

Break in new year with free hike in a Delaware park

Delaware’s State Parks are offering 17 self-guided tours for New Year’s Day.                                                                               The state once again will host self-guided hikes through state parks on Jan. 1 to celebrate the new year. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control 17 hikes are spread through the state’s parks as part of a national movement sponsored by America’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware sees 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases four days in a row

Delaware broke its all-time record for new daily cases of COVID-19. One day later, it broke the record again. Photo by Sam Johnson/Pixabay. The day after Delaware broke its all-time record for new daily cases of COVID-19, the record was broken again. On Christmas Eve, 1,587 Delawareans tested positive for the virus. The previous state record was 1,393 on Dec. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

A baker’s dozen of things to look forward to in 2022

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis visiting Winterthur’s Montmorenci foyer while she was First Lady.   From golf pros descending on Wilmington Country Club, to new shows and amenities at area theaters and cultural institutions, to the latest restaurant moves, Delaware has a lot to look forward to in 2022. With the end of the year fogged by a surge of COVID-19 testing ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Carney sets COVID briefing Thursday; no plans for mass testing

DHSS released this photo Wednesday afternoon showing a long line for testing at Caesar Rodney High School. As COVID-19 cases rise and demands for more testing increase, Gov. John Carney will hold a virtual press briefing at 12:45 p.m. Thursday about Delaware’s response to COVID-19.  The Delaware Division of Public Health also said there are no plans now for mass ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, Unionville used book sales canceled

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus have caused two huge fundraising book sales planned for early 2022 to be cancelled. “We hope to reschedule the sale for later in the year and to hold several smaller sales in the coming months,” the Friends of the Hockessin Library Board posted. “There will be no 2022 [Unionville High School] Book Sale,” a ... Read More
HOCKESSIN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware breaks record for new daily COVID-19 cases

  Delaware set a new record for new daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 1,393 reported. The previous state record was 1,241 on Jan. 6. It was the second straight day of 1,000-plus cases, with 1,164 new cases reported Wednesday. The Delaware Division of Public Health took the opportunity to once again warn people not to host or attend ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Ørsted’s Skipjack 2 offshore wind project given the green light

Photo courtesy of Ørsted. The Maryland Public Service Commission has selected Danish multinational power company Ørsted’s Skipjack Wind 2 for a 20-year Offshore Renewable Energy Credit. Skipjack Wind 2 is an 846-megawatt offshore turbine project that aims to power approximately 250,000 homes in the Delmarva region with clean energy. Though the energy produced will mostly go to other states, Delaware ... Read More
OCEAN CITY, MD
Town Square LIVE News

DelDOT announces completion of Route 141 road projects

Among the projects finalized by DelDOT is a complete reconstruction of the I-95/141 interchange consisting of eight interchange ramps and four bridges. The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that it has completed its improvements to Route 141 between Newport and New Castle. A press release from the agency called the completion of the projects an “early holiday gift.” The ... Read More
NEWPORT, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Goodbye, Rodney dorms. Hello, Hillside Park’s play areas, fishing, trail

  Newark’s new HIllside Park include recreation and storm management areas. Newark’s 37th park opened this month, replacing a portion of the property where the University of Delaware’s Rodney Dorms once stood.  The seven-acre Hillside Park includes a playground, natural play area, fishing pier and paved walking trail.  “We wanted something that was going to be unique,” said Newark parks ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
434
Followers
83
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy