Knicks to waive Denzel Valentine

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are placing Denzel Valentine on waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets.

Valentine was just acquired from Cleveland in a three-team deal but New York obviously had no plans to retain the five-year veteran guard.

The dead-money cap hit for waiving Valentine is $880,509. However, New York received $1.1M from the Lakers in the trade, which will more than cover that move. Wayne Selden was also waived on Monday, so New York will now have an open spot on the 15-man roster.

Valentine appeared in 22 games off the bench for Cleveland, averaging 2.9 PPG in 9.3 MPG. Valentine, who played four seasons for Chicago, will now try to hook onto another team in free agency.

SLAM

RJ Barrett Breaks Knicks Scoring Record Held By Kristaps Porzingis

RJ Barrett’s offensive performances this season mirror the overall success of the New York Knicks. Barrett’s roller-coaster ride offensively had gone from highs when he scored a dominant 35 points in front of his old college teammate, Zion Williamson, on the road against New Orleans to lows like being criticized by Coach Tom Thibodeau during his shooting slump.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Doctors: Kemba Walker has no structural damage in his left knee

Even though Knicks point guard Kemba Walker just missed his third consecutive game for the Knicks (a 104-94 win over the Pacers) due to left knee soreness, team doctors have determined that there is no structural damage to the ligament that would require surgery, per Steve Popper of Newsday. “He...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Ryan Arcidiacono to join Knicks on 10-day deal

Former Bulls point guard Ryan Arcidiacono is set to join the Knicks on a 10-day hardship exception deal and could stick with the team for the season, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. After going undrafted out of Villanova in 2016, the 6’3″ guard played with the Spurs’ NBA G...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

