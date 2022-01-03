ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Ongoing investigation after string of ski theft incidents in Summit County

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIbuS_0dbsERgK00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a string of three ski equipment thefts that took place on New Year’s Day.

Two of the incidents took place on the North Navajo Trail.

The first occasion occurred when a woman reported that three pairs of skis belonging to herself and her friend had been stolen outside of her Airbnb.

NATIONAL: Americans are drinking less, here’s why

The second crime occurred at a local condo. A woman who was staying at the residence notified police that someone had stolen a bag of ski equipment she had left on the front porch.

The third theft occurred on the Apache Trail. A man contacted authorities regarding a snowboard and a ski case that were taken from the porch of the condo where he has been staying.

At this time no suspects have been identified and there is no video surveillance of the thefts available. Currently, authorities are investigating connection between the incidents, but nothing has been confirmed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the SCSO at (435) 615-3500

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Man hospitalized in Ogden after being shot in stomach

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been hospitalized after a shooting on Thursday night. Ogden Police say the victim is a 28-year-old man, but his identity is not being released at this time. Police first responded to reports of a gunshot wound near 344 8th Street in Ogden around 9:54 p.m. When authorities arrived, […]
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Summit County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Summit County, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

UPDATE: Detectives find relatives connected to remains found near Utah Lake

FRIDAY 1/7/22 8:29 a.m. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have located relatives of a man found near Utah Lake. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says they’ve located family connected to John Everett Booth and is currently working with a medical examiner to identify the remains. The entire process may take several months, officials […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Cedar City daycare shuts down for the day after burglary

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Employees at a daycare in Cedar City are cleaning up after a burglary that police say happened either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Cedar City Police say they responded to Discovery Clubhouse around 5 a.m. after a call of a possible break-in. Employees say when they arrived, they […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Lehi couple charged with defrauding millions from vulnerable adult

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Lehi couple is being charged in schemes to defraud millions from victims including a vulnerable adult. The U.S. District Court of Utah has charged 57-year-old both Misiona Patane and 54-year-old Lavinia Patane with two counts of bank fraud and three counts of money laundering and Misiona is being separately charged […]
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Cedar City daycare reports $50,000 loss after ‘disheartening’ robbery

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Discovery Clubhouse in Cedar City is back open, after having to close yesterday due to a robbery. The owner says they’re claiming a $50,000 loss. Cedar City Police say the burglary happened either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. “I’m just thankful it happened when we weren’t here, but […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Skis#Weather#Americans#Scso#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Fatal head-on crash leaves one dead near Spanish Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers are attending to a fatal crash near Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday. The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the victim is a 19-year-old male. The crash happened along SR-6 near milepost 181 near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon around 7:44 a.m. UHP says the impact happened near the […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Mask mandate issued for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 30-day mask mandate has been issued for Salt Lake County on Friday. Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Angela C. Dunn says the public health order will require everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Health officials recommend wearing masks […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Morgan County schools canceled due to icy roads

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Morgan County School District has canceled all classes due to icy road conditions on Friday. Morgan School District officials say “severe icy conditions” are making the commute for school buses unsafe. The school was aware of the road conditions and originally planned for a late start, but decided against it […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City Mayor asks county to enact mask requirements

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Mayor Erin Mendenhall has written a letter to County Health Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn asking Salt Lake County to enact a mask mandate in public spaces for the foreseeable future. Mendenhall writes, “As you know, the County and State are experiencing unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy