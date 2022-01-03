Ongoing investigation after string of ski theft incidents in Summit County

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a string of three ski equipment thefts that took place on New Year’s Day.

Two of the incidents took place on the North Navajo Trail.

The first occasion occurred when a woman reported that three pairs of skis belonging to herself and her friend had been stolen outside of her Airbnb.

The second crime occurred at a local condo. A woman who was staying at the residence notified police that someone had stolen a bag of ski equipment she had left on the front porch.

The third theft occurred on the Apache Trail. A man contacted authorities regarding a snowboard and a ski case that were taken from the porch of the condo where he has been staying.

At this time no suspects have been identified and there is no video surveillance of the thefts available. Currently, authorities are investigating connection between the incidents, but nothing has been confirmed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the SCSO at (435) 615-3500

