ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Rep. Meijer’s first law focuses on coordination to stop human trafficking

By Rick Albin, Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGLRc_0dbsEJrk00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearing the end of his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Peter Meijer celebrated the passage of his first bill.

Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, sponsored the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) Blue Campaign Enhancement Act .

“The coordination and that interagency effort is what our DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act was really focused on targeting,” Meijer, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, explained to News 8. “So it’s improving training and awareness for officials, whether they’re at airports or a port of entry or interacting with local law enforcement or sheriff’s offices, as well, from that federal component on down to that local level, so that again, when we see signs of human trafficking, that it’s easier to interdict that. It’s easier to report and easier to share information across these agencies so they can really focus on preventing that human trafficking element.”

It took some work to get the measure through a divided Congress in which his party is in the minority.

“Even when the policy is pretty strongly bipartisan, it’s the process that often becomes the challenge,” Meijer said. “And in the Senate, …the companion bill introduced by Sen. (Gary) Peters (D-Mich.) and Sen. (Rob) Portman (R-Ohio), that got dovetailed under the National Defense Authorization Act for ultimate passage. So even there, even something as bipartisan as countering human trafficking, we still had to use an alternate procedural route in order to get it to the president’s desk and signed.”

President Joe Biden signed the NDAA into law last week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News 8#Ndaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy