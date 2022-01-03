Rep. Meijer’s first law focuses on coordination to stop human trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearing the end of his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Peter Meijer celebrated the passage of his first bill.

Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, sponsored the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) Blue Campaign Enhancement Act .

“The coordination and that interagency effort is what our DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act was really focused on targeting,” Meijer, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, explained to News 8. “So it’s improving training and awareness for officials, whether they’re at airports or a port of entry or interacting with local law enforcement or sheriff’s offices, as well, from that federal component on down to that local level, so that again, when we see signs of human trafficking, that it’s easier to interdict that. It’s easier to report and easier to share information across these agencies so they can really focus on preventing that human trafficking element.”

It took some work to get the measure through a divided Congress in which his party is in the minority.

“Even when the policy is pretty strongly bipartisan, it’s the process that often becomes the challenge,” Meijer said. “And in the Senate, …the companion bill introduced by Sen. (Gary) Peters (D-Mich.) and Sen. (Rob) Portman (R-Ohio), that got dovetailed under the National Defense Authorization Act for ultimate passage. So even there, even something as bipartisan as countering human trafficking, we still had to use an alternate procedural route in order to get it to the president’s desk and signed.”

President Joe Biden signed the NDAA into law last week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.