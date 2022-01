Zach Braff posted a lovely birthday message to his girlfriend Florence Pugh. 2021 was one big love fest for the Black Widow star as she burst onto the scene. However, for the past two years, she's gotten into some heated discussion with her growing fanbase about Braff. Societal expectations or just the nature of social media only added to the friction. But, Braff isn't even humoring the drama in his post here. On Instagram, the Scrubs star just wanted to point toward her beauty both inside and out. "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being," Braff wrote. "I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent." It's a nice sentiment and the couple's fans were very happy to see the support. If 2021 proved anything, it's that we're going to be seeing so much more of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova on our screens. Check out the post for yourself down below:

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO