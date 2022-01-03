ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Howard Stern blasts Oprah for hosting dinner parties during COVID: 'It’s getting very confusing to me'

By Matthew Miller
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago


R adio host Howard Stern criticized Oprah Winfrey for hosting dinner parties with large gatherings amid surging COVID cases.

“Over vacation I tried to decompress,” Stern explained on his SiriusXM show. “I was watching Oprah, I follow her on Instagram. I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am. On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party , like a celebration, and she flies in a different chef.”

SASSE CALLS FOR HEADS TO ROLL FOLLOWING GHISLAINE MAXWELL VERDICT: 'GO AFTER EVERY SINGLE SCUMBAG'

“It’s getting very confusing to me,” Stern said of Oprah's posts showing the large gatherings. “I see what’s going on with COVID. Everyone’s got it. Everyone’s sick. People have a 104 fever. I don’t want to have a 104 fever, I don’t want to get sick, so I’m hiding. But everyone else is out running around. I see Oprah is having dinner parties.”

The U.S. is currently averaging 400,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, as of Monday, according to data collected by the Washington Post .

"I’m watching Oprah, and there’s always these young girls, about 17 or 18, young women, and they’re invited to Oprah’s palatial estate, and Oprah marches out a different chef every night," he added.

Winfrey's recent social media posts do appear to show her hosting sizable dinner gatherings at her home.

"Every night during holiday season we eat delicious foods from different countries and tonight we had Haitian cuisine," Winfrey wrote in a post from Saturday. "To my Haitian friends everywhere, enjoy your soup joumou on January 1st!"

IN THIS ARTICLE
