Merrick Garland to deliver Justice Department update on Capitol riot investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to deliver an address to Justice Department employees on Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into the Capitol riot.

One day ahead of the riot's one-year anniversary, Garland will “reaffirm the department's unwavering commitment to defend Americans and American democracy from violence and threats of violence,” a Justice Department official said on Monday.

The attorney general will not speak to specific individuals or charges, but Garland will "discuss the department's solemn duty to uphold the Constitution, follow the facts and the law, and pursue equal justice under law without fear or favor," the DOJ official added.

More than 725 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot, which disrupted lawmakers as they conducted the tally of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. Just before the new year, federal prosecutors broke down the types of charges and convictions that have been levied. So far, roughly 165 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges, and 70 defendants have received a sentence from a judge.

Separately, Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, was indicted by a federal grand jury for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Bannon pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and is expected to stand trial in July . The panel has also recommended former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows be prosecuted on the same charges .

Congress and Trump will be holding dueling events to mark the one-year anniversary of the riot. President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are also expected to deliver remarks on Thursday.

