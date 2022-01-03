ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Merrick Garland to deliver Justice Department update on Capitol riot investigation

By Daniel Chaitin
 4 days ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to deliver an address to Justice Department employees on Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into the Capitol riot.

One day ahead of the riot's one-year anniversary, Garland will “reaffirm the department's unwavering commitment to defend Americans and American democracy from violence and threats of violence,” a Justice Department official said on Monday.

The attorney general will not speak to specific individuals or charges, but Garland will "discuss the department's solemn duty to uphold the Constitution, follow the facts and the law, and pursue equal justice under law without fear or favor," the DOJ official added.

More than 725 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot, which disrupted lawmakers as they conducted the tally of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. Just before the new year, federal prosecutors broke down the types of charges and convictions that have been levied. So far, roughly 165 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges, and 70 defendants have received a sentence from a judge.

Separately, Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, was indicted by a federal grand jury for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Bannon pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and is expected to stand trial in July . The panel has also recommended former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows be prosecuted on the same charges .

Congress and Trump will be holding dueling events to mark the one-year anniversary of the riot. President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are also expected to deliver remarks on Thursday.

The Independent

Garland issues chilling warning to perpetrators of January 6 ‘at any level’: ‘Justice will be done’

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday said the Department of Justice would continue to pursue those responsible for the January 6 insurrection “at any level,” vowing that the charges brought against more than 725 people in the year since the attack on the Capitol “will not be our last”.In remarks to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington, Mr Garland appeared to acknowledge critics who’ve accused him of holding back on charging anyone in former president Donald Trump’s inner circle – or Mr Trump himself – for roles they may...
myrtlebeachonline.com

Swayed by false election claims, 11 so far from SC face justice in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

They traveled to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, from places like Rock Hill, Anderson and The Citadel, South Carolina’s premier military college. They came by car and by bus, filled with the false belief that the November 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and that they could somehow stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.
blogforarizona.net

AG Merrick Garland Fails To Reassure His Critics That The DOJ Is Actively Investigating The January 6 Coup Plotters

AG Merrick Garland Fails To Reassure His Critics That The DOJ Is Actively Investigating The January 6 Coup Plotters. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a speech to his Department of Justice on Wednesday heavy on platitudes, but little new news made. Many are trying to read into his words that the DOJ is actively investigating the coup plotters behind the January 6 insurrection, but there has been no public facing evidence that this is in fact occurring.
wfxb.com

Attorney General Merrick Garland Defends Criticism of Justice Department’s January 6th Probe

During a speech yesterday marking the one-year anniversary of the attacks Attorney General Merrick Garland defended criticism against the justice department’s January 6th probe that says it has not been aggressive enough. Garland said no one would be off limits as prosecutors ‘followed the facts’ and added that actions taken will ‘not be their last’ and that the ‘justice department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators responsible for the assault on the democracy.’
MSNBC

Garland needs to bring Jan. 6 criminal charges against Donald Trump

Attorney General Merrick Garland has not yet charged any of the alleged ringleaders of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol— up to and potentially including former President Donald Trump. This prompted Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in an appearance Tuesday on CNN, to channel the emotions so many of us are feeling by slamming Garland for his apparent inaction. "I think Merrick Garland has been extremely weak, and I think there should be a lot more of the organizers of Jan. 6 that should be arrested by now,” Gallego said. He called Garland “feckless” and said he “has not been helpful in terms of protecting our democracy."
editorials24.com

AG Garland vows DOJ Capitol riot probe not done after 725 arrests

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that the Justice Department isn’t done bringing charges against people involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that disrupted congressional certification of the 2020 election, vowing “the actions we have taken thus far will not be our last.”. In a rare public...
Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
Rolling Stone

Garland: The DOJ Will Prosecute Jan. 6 Criminals ‘At Any Level’ Regardless of Whether They Were at Capitol

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is “committed” to prosecuting the offenders responsible for Jan. 6 “at any level,” regardless if they were present at the Capitol that day or not. The DOJ “remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” Garland said in a Tuesday speech from the department addressing the Jan. 6 prosecutions. Garland said that the investigation into the events surrounding the insurrection has become “one of the largest, most complex, and most...
The Independent

Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...
lawfareblog.com

What Merrick Garland Said About Jan. 6

Yesterday, on the eve of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a speech reviewing the Justice Department’s efforts to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the attack on the Capitol. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law,” he insisted, “whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”
