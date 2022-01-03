New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes term limits for state leaders

N ew York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to place term limits for state government positions in addition to banning outside income for state elected officials while they hold office.

Hochul said the reforms intend to increase accountability and trust in the state government’s integrity.



“On day one as governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” Hochul said in a statement . “I want people to believe in their government again. With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

As part of her plan, Hochul will propose a state constitutional amendment that limits the terms of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller positions to two terms.

Hochul will also propose legislation that bans elected officials from earning income outside New York, with the exception of some academic positions that would require ethics board approval.

The governor is expected to expound on these initiatives in her 2022 State of the State address to be held in the State Assembly Chamber in Albany, New York on Jan. 5.

