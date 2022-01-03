ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCPS basketball games scheduled for Tuesday postponed due to effects of weather

By Alex Flum
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – All of Tuesday’s scheduled Montgomery County high school basketball games are being postponed, according to Montgomery County Public Schools director of systemwide athletics Jeff Sullivan.

Sullivan told WDVM in an e-mail that the games are being “pushed to allow for a day of practice before competition, due to schools being closed for snow today.”

Montgomery County Public Schools had Monday, which was scheduled to be the first day back from Winter break, off because of inclement weather.

Girls and boys basketball games between Rockville and Magruder will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. respectively Wednesday, at Magruder. Watkins Mill girls basketball will play at Damascus and Damascus boys basketball will play at Watkins Mill, both at Noon on Saturday. All other basketball games currently scheduled for Tuesday, will take place on Thursday at the same times and locations listed for Thursday.

As previously announced on Sunday by MCPS, no spectators will be allowed at MCPS indoor games through January 16, with an updated decision on spectators to come on January 15. MCPS is asking that students remain home if they have any symptoms, parents continue to report positive cases of COVID, give permission for in school testing and that students get a COVID test before returning to school.

