NFL

Josh Conerly Jr., nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle, includes Oregon Ducks in top 6

By Andrew Nemec
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Less than a month before the December early signing period, the Oregon Ducks had one of the nation’s top 10 recruiting classes, but the departure of Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff has sent the class tumbling to No. 56 nationally. In the meantime, Oregon and new coach...

