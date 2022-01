Raining fish is a real thing, rare as it may be, but it can and does rain fish, even in Texas. It's reminiscent of a scene straight out of 'Sharknado'. A strange weather event took place during a thunderstorm last Wednesday that passed through parts of Texarkana, Texas. Residents began calling the city in at least four different parts of Texarkana to say it was literally raining small fish in the town that borders Texas and Arkansas. The city's Facebook page posted a pic of the small fish that were falling from the sky and provided the following explanation for why and how this happened to them.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO