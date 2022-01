The last time Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding drew up a game plan for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, things went poorly. Sure, Alabama still won the game, and it was the SEC Championship against the then-undefeated Georgia Bulldogs, a game in which the Crimson Tide entered as underdogs. But all night, Bowers seemed to have his way with Alabama, and the Crimson Tide were unable to stop the freshman that Nick Saban labeled “one of the premier players in college football.” Bowers finished with 10 catches for 139 receiving yards and a touchdown in a losing effort, as Alabama won the SEC title with a 41-24 victory.

