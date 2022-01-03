ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory Issued for Kohala Districts

Cover picture for the articleA flood advisory is in effect until 3:30 p.m. for various areas on the Big Island. At 12:19 p.m., radar indicated a stationary area of heavy rain over the Kohala districts of the Big Island....

High Surf Advisory Extended Through This Evening

The National Weather Service has extended a high surf advisory for Big Island’s west-facing shores to 6 p.m. Surf is expected to be 6 to 8 feet along west-facing shores of the Big Island. Surf heights will. gradually lower as the current northwest swell slowly declines through the day.
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island South, Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:56:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island South; Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Kohala; Kona; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .Advisory level surf will continue today along exposed north and west facing shores. Surf heights will slowly decrease through the day as the current northwest swell slowly declines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 12 to 18 feet along north facing shores of Kauai County, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf 8 to 14 feet along west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. Surf 6 to 8 feet along west facing shores of the Big Island. Surf heights will gradually lower as the current northwest swell slowly declines through the day. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Kauai County, Oahu, and Molokai. North facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island South, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas. Target Area: Big Island South; Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU TONIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU STARTING SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND WEST FACING SHORES OF BIG ISLAND STARTING SATURDAY .A lingering northwest swell will be reinforced tonight as a new northwest swell arrives. Advisory level surf will continue over north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, and increase to warning levels Saturday. Surf along remaining islands will be below advisory levels tonight, but increase to advisory levels on Saturday. Some of those areas could see warning level surf as the swell peaks Saturday night or Sunday. The swell is then expected to subside through Monday night, with an additional period of advisory level surf after the peak. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST SUNDAY FOR WEST FACING SHORES * WHAT...Surf increasing to 7 to 10 feet along west facing shores. * WHERE...West facing shores of Big Island. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As the swell peaks Sunday, warning level surf is possible. The swell is expected to subside through Monday night with additional advisory level surf possible.
