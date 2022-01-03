ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill seeks to lay down Cheltenham marker a month after impressive victory on hurdles debut at Sandown

By Sam Turner
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Constitution Hill, vying for favouritism with stablemate Jonbon in the ante-post lists for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, will look to strengthen his credentials in Saturday’s Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the five-year-old made a sparkling debut in a novice hurdle at the Esher venue on his UK bow, a performance which has prompted Saturday’s sponsors to install him as a long odds-on favourite to take the step up to Grade One company in his stride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRCev_0dbsBmRk00
Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill made a sparkling debut in a novice hurdle at Sandown

Constitution Hill will face a maximum of eight rivals at Sandown with trainer Jamie Snowdon keen to pitch recent Cheltenham winner Datsalrightgino in at the deep end against Henderson’s classy hurdler.

Snowden said: ‘Datsalrightgino is two from two over hurdles.

'Obviously the Cheltenham win was great and it’s always been the plan to come here. He’s a lovely young horse who we’ve always thought a lot of. Obviously he’s got to step forward again in this company, but he goes there in great order.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chester warned they may have breached Welsh coronavirus rules by hosting two National League North games with crowds of over 2,000 fans even though their ground straddles the border with England

Chester have been warned they may have breached Welsh coronavirus regulations when they hosted crowds at two matches over Christmas and new year. The National League North club's Swansway Chester Stadium straddles the border of England and Wales, with the front gates and main office in England but the pitch in Wales.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheltenham#Lay Down#Sandown#Constitution Hill
Daily Mail

Trainer Ryan Potter hopes Jetoile can give him lift off by edging out Constitution Hill in the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown

Trainer Ryan Potter believes Jetoile has the ability to make a massive statement for his emerging stable in Saturday's feature Grade One Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown. The 33-year-old from County Tyrone is based at the Caradoc stables where John Edwards trained a host of well-known horses including Yahoo, runner-up to Desert Orchid in the 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup, and Pearlyman, a two-time winner (1987 and 1988) of the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ashes, Fourth Test Day Four LIVE: Mark Wood dismisses David Warner and Marcus Labuschagne but Australia's lead passes 200 after England were bowled all out for 294 in a hot and humid Sydney

England will attempt to continue to raise spirits after a rousing third day in Sydney was capped off by Jonny Bairstow's magnificent hundred. Bairstow notched his seventh Test century and his first since November 2018 and helped lead the fightback with Ben Stokes after the tourists had been reduced to 36 for four by Australia.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'You don't know when these occasions will come around again': Chesterfield's Curtis Weston is relishing the chance to pull off a huge FA Cup shock against Chelsea... 18 years after becoming the youngest player EVER to appear in a final

FA Cup record breaker Curtis Weston urged his Chesterfield team-mates to seize their moment as they face the game of their lives against Chelsea. The National League leaders would create one of the greatest shocks in the history of the competition if they could knock out Thomas Tuchel's European champions at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Golden oldie Aso can roll back the years and begin the year in style with victory in low-key Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase final... but Kim Bailey-trained Wandrin Star will provide one of plenty of threats

With the exception of potential superstar Constitution Hill and one or two of his adversaries in the Unibet Tolworth Hurdle, there is a really low-key feel to Saturday's action. That said, the final of the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase offers many of its participants the chance for a confidence-boosting win...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Kieran Trippier insists he joined Newcastle 'for the project' and not for money after becoming club's top earner following £12m move from LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier says money was not the motivating factor in his decision to swap Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for Newcastle. The England defender completed his £12million move on Friday and, while he will become the club's highest earner, sources say his salary is not in excess of £100,000-per-week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer 'has the ingredients' to emulate Phil Foden at the Etihad, says assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell after his 'great quality' in goal-scoring display against Swindon in FA Cup win

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell believes that Cole Palmer has the qualities to emulate Phil Foden and become a star for the club. Palmer produced an impressive display as City beat Swindon 4-1 away in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday night, with the youngster scoring and providing an assist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Giantkillers! The third round of the FA Cup allows minnows to dream of glory and a result for fans to speak of for years to come... so, which ties this year can provide a famous upset?

The FA Cup is always famed for its storylines. Whether it is 30 years on from when Division Four Wrexham beat English champions Arsenal, when 200-1 Oldham Athletic beat Fulham or Wigan knocking off Manchester City in the final. Ahead of the weekend's third round ties, Sportsmail assesses each of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy