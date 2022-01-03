How Keshaun Saunders' playing time returned for Toledo basketball

Keshaun Saunders played in 62 games for Toledo over the past two seasons, starting 12 and averaging 7.2 points. His career began by scoring 18 points, 12, and 18 in three consecutive games during the 2019-20 season.

But when the Rockets tipped off against Valparaiso in November, Saunders was affixed to the bench. And he stayed there for six straight games. Saunders wasn’t injured, and he was eligible to play. He had simply fallen out of favor with coaches.

“Obviously, it was frustrating,” Saunders said. “But I always had trust in my coach that he knew what was best for me and what was needed for the team to win. Being a part of this program, I care about winning. If I see people I care about succeeding, I’m genuinely and sincerely happy.

“It wasn’t hard for me to stay engaged. I never saw it as an issue. The transition for me was about embracing the role and figuring out what I could do to get myself out of the situation but also keep my humility and not let my ego get in the way of things. We have one common goal, and that’s to win the MAC and get to March Madness. For me to put my feelings in the midst of that is selfish.”

Finally, in Game No. 7, Saunders entered late in the second half. He had 11 points, three rebounds, and one steal in nine minutes, shooting 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, in a 106-36 win over the University of Northwestern Ohio.

The opportunity, no matter how fleeting, was seized by Saunders, who has appeared in every game since and played a season-high 17 minutes at Kent State on Saturday. Another chance comes at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Michigan.

“Everyone likes to see the ball go in and get some confidence. It was clearly good for him,” UT coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “But he didn’t play well at Michigan State or Richmond, so we need him to be more consistent.”

The lack of playing time was multifaceted. Saunders had academic issues in the spring that prevented him from participating in workouts. Already behind, he spent part of the summer at home in Canada while incoming freshmen Elijah Wilson and E.J. Farmer had valuable time becoming acclimated with Toledo’s system.

“To be honest with you,” Kowalczyk said, “E.J. and Elijah played better than him in the fall, and if it was going to be even, we were going to go with the younger guys because they had more upside and more potential versus a [redshirt junior].”

The team Saunders, a 6-foot-5 guard, returned to was much different than the one he left. Marreon Jackson and Spencer Littleson were gone. So too were Mattia Acunzo, Luke Maranka, and Jonathan Komagum. Seven newcomers were on the roster.

It didn’t take long for Saunders to realize he was on the outside looking in. In UT’s two exhibition games, he played three minutes against Hillsdale and zero against Findlay.

“Ultimately, it’s the coach’s decision and you have no choice but to respect it,” Saunders said. “For me to say whether I agree or disagree would be selfish. Even when I was going through the phase of not playing, I never had any attitude issues about it because I love my teammates. If they’re succeeding, then I’m succeeding. I had to take accountability for putting myself in that kind of predicament. I would never say I didn’t agree with coach or respect coach’s decision.”

No one has ever accused Saunders of being a bad teammate. Quite the contrary, actually. He’s well-liked by players and coaches, and he’s an energetic presence on the bench. Even as DNP — Coach’s Decision became a constant next to his name, Saunders was a boisterous cheerleader.

“I don’t think he was negative at all about the situation,” Toledo assistant coach Jeff Massey said.

“He’s been a positive locker room guy,” Kowalczyk added.

After Toledo returned home from the Bahamas, Saunders set aside his pride and played on the scout team, allowing himself to play freely and showcase his skills. In the next game, he scored 11 points.

“I just looked at it as an opportunity to move and have fun,” Saunders said. “I didn’t have any plans of what I was going to do when I got in the game. I didn’t even know I was going to get in the game. I just stayed ready and I was ready to break a sweat and have fun.”

In seven games, Saunders is averaging 5.6 points while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3. He scored 11 in UT’s blowout against UNO and 14 in a 95-63 win over Marshall, but Saunders hasn’t scored more than three points in any other game.

The knock on Saunders has been a noticeable dip in production in Toledo’s losses, as he has rarely elevated his game when the Rockets need him. In their nine losses last season, he was 12 of 43. Saunders shot better than 50 percent in the wins.

A similar trend has unfolded this season: 12 of 20 in wins and 3 of 11 in losses.

“I know he’s going to play well against Western Michigan when we win by 28, but in the big games and big moments, we need to have him be accountable and reliable,” Kowalczyk said. “He has the experience. Now he has to do it.”

As Toledo embarks on its all-important Mid-American Conference schedule, if anything, Saunders’ playing time likely will increase. Wilson, Farmer, and Kooper Jacobi haven’t progressed as much as expected, failing to provide stable production off the bench.

Saunders said he will focus on playing defense and making winning plays, not necessarily being a one-dimensional offensive player. His 3-point shooting, however, will be called upon. But Saunders wants to be more versatile, someone who can guard the opponent’s best player, make hustle plays, and supply energy.

“Every day you come to practice is a day to compete, a day to get better, a day to show the staff that you should play or shouldn’t play,” Massey said. “What you put in is what you get out. He’s older than the rest of the guys, so we expect more from him. He knows what we want. He knows how to do it. He just has to execute.”