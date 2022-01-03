ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS season 19 episode 11 return date for Sean Murray, cast

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing what you get a chance to see tonight on CBS, it only makes sense to want NCIS season 19 episode 11 as soon as possible! Within this article, we’ll share with you the return date for the long-running series, plus what we know about the future as a...

cartermatt.com

Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CinemaBlend

NCIS Just Revealed A Longtime Secret About Gibbs, So When Is Mark Harmon Coming Back?

Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 winter premiere of NCIS, called “Pledge of Allegiance.”. NCIS returned in 2022 with an episode that put the agents on the case of the theft of classified Navy software that could control drones, and the guilty party turned out to be in front of them almost the whole entire time. While the case was all about the stolen software, there was a background mystery concerning $10,000 that was deposited into the bank accounts of each McGee and Palmer, but not Torres, Knight, Cole, or Kasie. The mystery was solved at the end of the hour courtesy of Vance, and it involved a secret about Gibbs coming to light about something he has been doing behind the scenes for decades.
Person
Brian Dietzen
cartermatt.com

Is Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Is Kensi’s life in danger?

Is Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles leading into season 13 episode 8? Is there a serious cause for concern at the moment in regards to Kensi Blye’s fate. If you watch the promo below for the next new episode titled “A Land of Wolves,” we 100% understand the concern and then some. The rest of the team is going to need to band together in order to ensure that the character is safe, and as you would expect, that’s not going to be easy and the sense of urgency will be at a high.
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
Parade

See the Adorable First Pics of Former NCIS Star Emily Wickersham's New Baby

It’s been eight months since Emily Wickersham left her role as Special Agent Eleanor Bishop on NCIS, which came as a surprise move at the time. The set up was good, Bishop resigned her job after it was discovered that she had leaked an NSA document 10 years earlier. However, it was really just a ploy to become a disgraced agent so she could go undercover on an operation.
#Ncis#Episodes#Cbs
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Teases Return of Kate and Lucy in New Clip

After a hiatus during the holiday season, “NCIS: Hawai’i” is returning to the screen once again. It will return with the new 10th episode of the season starting on Monday, January 3. That means that fans can once again witness one of their favorite pairings back on the screen again. The couple in question is Lucy and Kate.
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Dominates Wednesday Demo & Audience; ‘The Amazing Race’ Viewers Rise With Premiere

NBC’s Chicago Trio is back after the holiday break, heating up the new year as Chicago Fire wins both viewers and demo rating on Wednesday. At the top of primetime Chicago Med won the 8 p.m. hour earning a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.75 million viewers. Stable from the latest episode back in early December (0.7, 6.40M), Chicago Med tied with the two-hour Season 33 premiere of The Amazing Race on CBS (0.7, 4.24M), but beat the competition series in viewers. The Amazing Race, which returned to CBS after Covid delays, was steady from its Season 32 premiere in October...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Think the Show’s Days May Be Numbered

A number of changes have taken place on NCIS this season. Still, some fans of the CBS drama believe it might not be around much longer. Remember, Outsiders, that longtime lead actor Mark Harmon, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs, left the show. The NCIS star, though, is still with the show as an executive producer.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Going Absolutely Nuts Over Holiday-Themed ‘Nostalgia’ Pics

Alright, folks. We here at Outsider have got a task for you. Can you find a better combination than NCIS and the holidays?. Since its original debut back in 2003, CBS’s NCIS has, without a doubt, been one of the best shows on all of television. The popular series, of course, revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Not only has it seen some of the best ratings in all of TV, but it also ranks among the longest-running and most successful in all of history.
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
CinemaBlend

Wilmer Valderrama Is Set To Star In An Exciting New Disney Show, But What About NCIS?

For four seasons now (give or take a few episodes), former That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama has shown off some occasional badassery as Nick Torres on CBS' stalwart hit NCIS. His career certainly hasn’t slowed down outside of the procedural drama, as his current voice role in Disney’s box office smash Encanto can attest, but only in ways that clearly wouldn’t affect his time on NCIS. But now, Valderrama has been revealed to be reteaming with Disney to star in a very interesting new project that will no doubt take up a lot of his time, while also showing off more of that badassery.
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Premiere: Creator Dan Fogelman On Pilot Flashbacks, Nostalgia & How ‘The Challenger’ Sets Up Final Season

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about “The Challenger”, the premiere of This Is Us’ sixth and final season on NBC.  NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us returned tonight for its sixth and final season. Per This Is Us tradition, the season premiere marks the Big 3’s birthday but their 41st birthday celebration was mixed with flashbacks to the way they marked the occasion in the pilot five years ago — Kevin sharing with models that the Challenger disaster may have thrust his life on the wrong path, Randall tracking down his birth father and Kate struggling with her weight. The...
cartermatt.com

The Conners season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The saga of Mark

Are you prepared for The Conners season 4 episode 10 on ABC next week? Isn’t it nice to have the series back on the air? There’s some good stuff coming up this month, but also some bad news for Mark. At the start of this upcoming episode, let’s...
