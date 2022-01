TIGARD, Ore. — Police agencies in southern Washington County are teaming up with mental health clinicians to help better serve people in crisis. Officials in Tigard said that about 65% of all police calls have a mental or behavioral health component. The new pilot program, which started at the end of summer, is a partnership between clinicians from LifeWorks NW and police in Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood and King City.

3 DAYS AGO