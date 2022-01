If you had asked me ten years ago, I'd have said focus on current year ROI, and "new to brand" will take care of itself. That was partly because with TRA I was able to study the ROI of thousands of brands, and discovered Heavy Swing Purchasers (category heavies who had experienced your brand, but were not currently loyal to it). The main medium I was able to study was linear TV, which is of course not addressable. So, by advising clients to maximize reach of HSPs, +28% average increases in 12-month ROI were being achieved using context targeting (programs, rotations, run of network) and the effects on brand growth appeared to be healthy, too.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO