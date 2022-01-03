ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

AAA gives tips on how to save on gas in the New Year

By Cheyenne Pagan, Ciara Sutherland
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been seven years since the Carolinas have seen gas prices this high.

Currently, the average according to AAA in North Carolina sits around $3.28 a gallon for regular gas. In Charlotte, the average is $3.10 a gallon.

Right now, AAA says because of the pandemic it’s hard to predict what they’ll be at in 2022. Officials with AAA said part of the reason for the increase is because of the huge travel demand in the past year. Add that, the pandemic and new variant brings uncertainty going into the new year.

“Over the next several weeks, gas prices are going to be a little unstable. You know, and it won’t be don’t be surprised if you’re at one gas station and you’re seeing, you know, a gas, a price versus just a block away and it’s anywhere between a five and 10 cents difference,” said AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright.

AAA also shared some tips on how to save on gas and recommends combining errands, removing excess weight from your vehicle and driving the speed limit.

