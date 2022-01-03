Vigo County leaders look to address population growth in 2022

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County officials are optimistic about the prospect of attracting new people to the county in 2022.

Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said that the new Terre Haute Convention Center and casino will be key in bringing new people to the area.

“I’m just looking forward to getting the jail open, convention center open and then breaking ground on the casino,” Switzer said.

Switzer stated that $20 million in newly awarded READI grant funding will also play a big part in not only growing Vigo County, but will also spark growth in all of the Wabash Valley. READI funds will be used to support various community improvement projects.

“I’m excited to get with stakeholders in the community and communities that worked with us when we applied for that READI grant,” Switzer said. I want to see what projects we can pick out and move forward and hopefully garnish some population growth.”

Vigo County Councilman Todd Thacker explained that bringing more job opportunities to the county will help population growth and this will be a priority of the council in 2022.

“The main thing we have to try to do on council is try to promote people that have a desire to be in our community so that means trying to help with jobs,” Thacker said.

Thacker said that he’s planning to improve how the council issues tax abatements in 2022. He explained that he would like to hold companies accountable in the future.

Switzer stated that there are currently no definite plans on where the READI grant will be spent at this time.

