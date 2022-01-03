ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Vigo County leaders look to address population growth in 2022

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PiKg_0dbs9tL800

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County officials are optimistic about the prospect of attracting new people to the county in 2022.

Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said that the new Terre Haute Convention Center and casino will be key in bringing new people to the area.

“I’m just looking forward to getting the jail open, convention center open and then breaking ground on the casino,” Switzer said.

Switzer stated that $20 million in newly awarded READI grant funding will also play a big part in not only growing Vigo County, but will also spark growth in all of the Wabash Valley. READI funds will be used to support various community improvement projects.

“I’m excited to get with stakeholders in the community and communities that worked with us when we applied for that READI grant,” Switzer said. I want to see what projects we can pick out and move forward and hopefully garnish some population growth.”

MORE: Millions in grant money awarded across state, locally

Vigo County Councilman Todd Thacker explained that bringing more job opportunities to the county will help population growth and this will be a priority of the council in 2022.

“The main thing we have to try to do on council is try to promote people that have a desire to be in our community so that means trying to help with jobs,” Thacker said.

Thacker said that he’s planning to improve how the council issues tax abatements in 2022. He explained that he would like to hold companies accountable in the future.

Switzer stated that there are currently no definite plans on where the READI grant will be spent at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County Council approves 10-year tax abatement for Great Dane

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Tuesday evening the Vigo County Council approved the 10-year tax abetment for the trailer manufacturer Great Dane. The company plans to use the money on equipment and building improvements. It also plans to expand the current facility. Those involved with the project said it will be completed in two phases […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Community speaks out on future of Meadows Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation held a public listening session at Meadows Elementary School for community members to voice their concerns on the possible consolidation of Meadows on Wednesday night. VCSC hosted this meeting ahead of the official vote concerning the possible consolidation on January 10th. Dozens of community members […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC announces two hour delay on Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation announced that schools will begin two hours late on Thursday, Jan. 6. The following statement was posted on Facebook just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the continued bus driver shortage, as well as the expected early morning cold temperatures, the Vigo County School Corporation […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU COVID-19 testing policy goes into effect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University’s ‘Sycamore Community Health Initiative’ went into effect this week. Students, faculty and staff must participate in weekly COVID-19 testing throughout the spring semester unless they’ve submitted proof of vaccination. This policy was announced during the fall, but there has been one update since its announcement. In accordance […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vigo County, IN
WTWO/WAWV

COVID-19 Year in Review: ‘The future is somewhat less dangerous’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The COVID-19 Pandemic was at the forefront of 2021 and remains in the global spotlight as the world enters the new year. Locally, Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart said that he’s optimistic about the world’s fight against COVID-19. “We make our recommendations based on what we think the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Camp Navigate accepts donations for Character Store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization known as Camp Navigate is accepting donations for their Character Store. The Character Store is a box filled with toys for kids. When children master the skills they learn in the program, they can earn a prize from the store. Camp Navigate is a summer program that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Parents react to VCSC high school plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The future of Vigo County School Corporation high schools is on the mind of local parents. VCSC currently has three renovation or rebuilding options for the facilities. Data collected by VCSC suggested that Option 3 is less likely to pass. Option 3 would result in a complete rebuild of the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Kansas CUSD3 Mrs. Bonwell 3rd Grade

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#Job Opportunities#Casino#Weather#Ind#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Shelburn outbuilding destroyed in early morning fire

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An outbuilding in Shelburn, Ind. is being considered a total loss after catching fire early Tuesday morning. Fairbanks Fire Chief Matt Long said the call to 3141 W. County Road 650 North came in at 7:15 a.m. and that fire crews were able to put the flames out within the hour. […]
SHELBURN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Recovery Café set to hold their first sober social event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Recovery Café will be hosting their first ever sober social event to celebrate the new year. Recover-Eve is happening at the Meeting Grounds Coffee Ministry located at the corner of Washington and 6th street. Organizers said the event is for anyone that would like to celebrate New Year’s Eve without […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois residents give their opinions on new FOID cards

OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau announced several changes to its Firearm Owner Identification Card program on Monday. Beginning on January 1st, FOID cards will no longer display an expiration date. If a FOID card is renewed and you have a concealed carry permit, it will be issued as a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Crossroads Disc Golf Club raises $1,500 for food pantries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Crossroads Disc Golf Club raised nearly $1,500 towards local food pantries on Sunday at its first disc golf event of the year at Deming Park. The event is the first in the group’s “Winter Indiana Frozen Fundraiser” series. Money will be raised at each event and will be donated […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTWO/WAWV

Gyms prepare for potential surge of new memberships

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Gyms are preparing to handle the potential surge of new memberships as people look to fulfill their New Year’s Resolutions. Stan’s Fitness Center Manager Kevin Selby said that January is one of the busiest months of the year for the gym. “So this time of the year it gets very […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local reaction to updated CDC COVID-19 isolation guidelines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced updated recommendations of the isolation times for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The CDC reduced the isolation time from 10 days to 5 days for asymptomatic people. They also recommend that after the isolation period is up to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Greene Co. reports an increase of grave thefts and vandalizations

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Missing a loved one who’s passed away is always difficult this time of year. But, this holiday season presented even more challenges to some grieving families in Greene County as officials report an increase in grave thefts and vandalizations. Authorities said most graves of this crime are those of children. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Maple Avenue Auction hosts its first in-person auction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Maple Avenue Auction celebrated New Year’s Day with its first in-person auction on Saturday. Previously, the venue was host to online auctions since the beginning of last year. Much of items up for auction were old Terre Haute memorabilia including antiques and signage. Maple Avenue Auction Owner Craig Ketner said […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois attorney general updates guide to veterans benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois attorney general’s office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families. The “Benefits for Illinois Veterans” guide was put together by the attorney general’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

557
Followers
472
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy