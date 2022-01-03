COVID-19 testing demand soars while vaccination numbers stagnate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Demand for COVID-19 testing continues to soar in central Florida following the holidays, but the number of people seeking vaccinations pales in comparison.

Orange County’s Barnett Park serves as both a testing and vaccination site, and on average the location has been doing 1,500 tests each day and administering 80 vaccinations.

Local data statistician Dr. Eric Solomon said so far the latest surge in cases has not increased the number of people showing up for vaccination shots.

But scientists said they are expecting case numbers to continue to rise following New Year’s Eve gatherings.

Positivity rates are also hitting record highs. Orange County closed out last week with the second highest positivity rate in the state with roughly one in three people receiving a positive test result.

Seminole County has the fourth highest in the state with 30.6%, and Osceola County is right behind at 29.6%.

