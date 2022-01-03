‘Almost normal.’ Queen City celebrates New Year’s despite COVID pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC – Despite fears surrounding the Omicron variant, crowds returned to Charlotte for New Year’s Eve.

“It was a great night, and it was an amazing evening because it wasn’t too packed, “ said Lyndsaé Peele who went out in Uptown.

In Uptown the crowds were a much-needed positive for businesses.

“It’s really, really good for this industry, for Uptown, you know the restaurant industry, all small businesses have really been hurting the past few years so for people to come back and things to seem like they’re improved was a really good feeling,” said Baryn Spry, general manager at The Local.

In South End crowds sizes were large, but not quite pre-pandemic levels.

“It wasn’t too packed where you couldn’t move, but it was just the right about where you could walk around meet people, talk, just have a good time,” said Jesse Leers, who went out in South End.

Meanwhile, in Dilworth, Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, says crowds were much sparser due to coronavirus concerns.

“It was one of our slower years, but I think the people that came out really enjoyed it they didn’t have to wait for food or drinks or anything,” Wohlfarth said.

The good news for them, though, the success of the to-go business during the pandemic has made it so they don’t have to rely on big events like New Year’s Eve to sustain them throughout the year.

“You don’t need to kill it, it’s nice when you do and sometimes we do, but it’s really just leveled itself out by just being steadily busy throughout,” Wohlfarth said.

