Charlotte, NC

‘Almost normal.’ Queen City celebrates New Year’s despite COVID pandemic

By Julian Sadur
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NC – Despite fears surrounding the Omicron variant, crowds returned to Charlotte for New Year’s Eve.

“It was a great night, and it was an amazing evening because it wasn’t too packed, “ said Lyndsaé Peele who went out in Uptown.

In Uptown the crowds were a much-needed positive for businesses.

“It’s really, really good for this industry, for Uptown, you know the restaurant industry, all small businesses have really been hurting the past few years so for people to come back and things to seem like they’re improved was a really good feeling,” said Baryn Spry, general manager at The Local.

In South End crowds sizes were large, but not quite pre-pandemic levels.

“It wasn’t too packed where you couldn’t move, but it was just the right about where you could walk around meet people, talk, just have a good time,” said Jesse Leers, who went out in South End.

Meanwhile, in Dilworth, Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, says crowds were much sparser due to coronavirus concerns.

“It was one of our slower years, but I think the people that came out really enjoyed it they didn’t have to wait for food or drinks or anything,” Wohlfarth said.

The good news for them, though, the success of the to-go business during the pandemic has made it so they don’t have to rely on big events like New Year’s Eve to sustain them throughout the year.

“You don’t need to kill it, it’s nice when you do and sometimes we do,  but it’s really just leveled itself out by just being steadily busy throughout,” Wohlfarth said.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Full return to office ‘stop-and-go’ for Charlotte banks as COVID cases spike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Office workers in Uptown’s biggest banks are heading home as Omicron cases spike across Charlotte. Bank of America is encouraging employees to work remotely the week of January 10, while it monitors the “broader environment.” The Charlotte bank is encouraging employees to get fully vaccinated by offering an incentive. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County reports jump in COVID hospitalizations, says high vaccination rate keeping ICUs open

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Public Health Director says the county is “in the thick of it” with COVID cases at the highest they’ve ever been. The percent positivity is topping 33% in Mecklenburg County. Next week the county expects even higher numbers, but their best guess is things will […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County ABC stores experiencing staffing problems as COVID cases spike

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two years into the pandemic and businesses once again are dealing with sickness at the workplace. “When Omicron hit, as we are seeing across the county, cause some real challenges,” Mecklenburg County ABC Board Chief Executive Officer Keva Walton said. Since December 22, Walton said there have been 20 […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg EMS welcomes FEMA strike team to Charlotte amid staff, ambulance shortages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg EMS Agency welcomed a FEMA strike team of four fully-staffed ambulances Wednesday night to help alleviate staffing shortages, Medic said. Medic reported Monday that the agency was receiving an “alarming” volume of calls that are overwhelming 911 call centers. Medic said only three staffers were in isolation due […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

