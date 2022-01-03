ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids as young as 5 can get a third COVID shot, here’s who qualifies

By Judith Retana
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

It also lowered the time you can get boosted from six months after your second dose to five months after the second dose.

The third update from the FDA gave the green light for COVID-19 booster shots for some children ages 5 to 11.

Children within that age group who are fully vaccinated and have had a solid organ transplant or have an immunocompromising condition may get a third dose.

The FDA said these children may not build up enough protection from a two-dose regimen. This third dose would be considered part of their primary series and not a booster. That would allow them to get the maximum protection against the coronavirus.

For now, children ages five to 11 who are fully vaccinated and do not have a compromised immune system do not need a third dose. The FDA said it would continue to look at data to determine if that recommendation needs to change.

The FDA said it extrapolated booster data from adults to make this decision. The agency also said it used previous data to determine the benefits of a third dose outweighed the risks.

In a statement, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said:

“Based on the FDA’s assessment of currently available data, a booster dose of the currently authorized vaccines may help provide better protection against both the delta and omicron variants. In particular, the omicron variant appears to be more resistant to the antibody levels produced in response to the primary series doses from the current vaccines.”

