Andrew Cuomo's Attorney Says Manhattan DA Will Not Bring Charges Related To Nursing Home Deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Andrew Cuomo is no longer facing the prospect of getting fingerprinted this week for an alleged sex crime. The misdemeanor charge of forcible touching has been dropped. The Albany County district attorney said he won’t move forward on the case because he wouldn’t be able to prove it in court, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. There were two sides and no witnesses. Former assistant Brittany Commisso said the former New York governor groped her in the Executive Mansion in Albany. “He put his hand up my blouse and cupped by breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his...

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO