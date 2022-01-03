ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Cuomo's Attorney Says Manhattan DA Will Not Bring Charges Related To Nursing Home Deaths

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attorney says he was contacted by the DA's office which...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Fox News

Families of NY nursing home victims slam Manhattan DA for dropping Cuomo probe: 'Shady and fishy'

A man who lost his father in a New York nursing home slammed the Manhattan district attorney's office for dropping the probe of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration. "What I would say to the new D.A. is start out with why was the strategy of the Cuomo administration to send positive patients to nursing homes as the only strategy rather than the absolute last?" Peter Arbeeny told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. He also asked why families of those who died were not interviewed as part of the investigation.
FingerLakes1.com

Another charge against former Governor Andrew Cuomo is dropped

Another of the criminal cases against former Governor Andrew Cuomo is being dropped. The Albany Times-Union reports the Albany County District Attorney will drop a forcible touching complaint against the former Governor. Cuomo is scheduled to appear in Albany City Court Friday on another charge. He’s accused of groping a female aide in the Executive Mansion in 2020. There’s no word on whether the DA will move forward with that case.
Government
cnyhomepage.com

Cuomo’s forcible touching, nursing home scandal charges dropped

(WIVB) — Two prosecutors in New York State are clearing Andrew Cuomo of criminal charges. The Albany Times-Union reported the Albany district attorney is expected to drop a forcible touching complaint against the former governor. Back in November, the Albany DA called the complaint filed by the sheriff “potentially defective.”
nystateofpolitics.com

Cuomo lawyer says DA's nursing home probe has ended

The Manhattan district attorney's office has closed an investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, his attorney Elkan Abramowitz on Monday said. The development comes after Cuomo, who resigned last August, has faced multiple investigations over his administration's policies toward nursing homes and...
CBS New York

Albany DA Drops Criminal Charge Against Andrew Cuomo For Allegedly Groping Brittany Commisso

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Andrew Cuomo is no longer facing the prospect of getting fingerprinted this week for an alleged sex crime. The misdemeanor charge of forcible touching has been dropped. The Albany County district attorney said he won’t move forward on the case because he wouldn’t be able to prove it in court, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. There were two sides and no witnesses. Former assistant Brittany Commisso said the former New York governor groped her in the Executive Mansion in Albany. “He put his hand up my blouse and cupped by breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his...
Andrew Cuomo
newschannel20.com

DA: No charges for Andrew Cuomo from allegations by 2 women

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WRGB) — A county prosecutor announced Tuesday that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges stemming from allegations made by two women. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah Rocah said they found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both...
The Independent

Cuomo accuser: Dropping case shows why victims stay silent

The woman who accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling her in the executive mansion said a prosecutor's decision to drop the case shows why victims fear coming forward against powerful people.Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo's executive assistants before he resigned, released a statement late Tuesday, hours after the district attorney in Albany announced the former governor would not face criminal prosecution over the allegation, saying he couldn’t prove the case.“My disappointing experience of re-victimization with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser, no matter what degree the crime committed, yet again sadly highlights the reason...
whee.net

Westchester DA declines to pursue charges against former Westchester DA declines to pursue charges against former New York Gov. Andrew CuomoGov. Cuomo

(NEW YORK) — Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has declined to pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for allegations made by two women that he kissed them on the cheek. While her investigators found “credible evidence” that the alleged conduct had occurred, Rocah said the...
arcamax.com

Andrew Cuomo forcible touching charges dropped by Albany district attorney

ALBANY, N.Y. — An upstate New York prosecutor dropped forcible touching charges against Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, just days before the former governor was scheduled to face a judge. Albany County District Attorney David Soares said he chose not to pursue the misdemeanor charge — alleging the disgraced governor...
iheart.com

Albany County DA Says, Cuomo Will Not Face Trial In Groping Charge

Albany, N.Y. - Albany County District Attorney, David Soares a Democrat, is dropping the groping complaint against ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo saying they can't meet the burden of proof for a trial. Cuomo is accused of inappropriately touching a female aide at the Executive Mansion in Albany back in December 2020,...
Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Give Back the $5.1 Million He Made Off a Covid-19 Book He Didn’t Write

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to hand over about $5.1 million he made from a book he “wrote” — i.e. a book he reportedly made his staffers write — about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reports. The decision, handed down Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, ordered Cuomo to give the proceeds to the state attorney general’s office. The AG’s office has also been given the authority to enforce the ruling. But getting the full sum may be difficult, as Cuomo donated $500,000 to charity and dropped another $1 million in...
