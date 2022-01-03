ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Winter Storm Means Fun In The Snow, For Some

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy snow in Ocean County meant...

Jake Wells

Winter Storm Leads To Massive 75 Car Pileup In Kentucky

snow stormPhoto by Rémi Jacquaint (Unsplash/ Creative Commons) A massive winter pileup involving up to 75 cars and trucks has blocked Interstate 64 in Kentucky for hours on Thursday as the region has been battered by severe snow and ice. As the cold weather came blasting through in the afternoon, police received calls about vehicles "off the roadway" in Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state, Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said in anews release on Facebook. Both sides of I-64 were closed down several times and it is still very icy at this time.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued For New Jersey For Snowstorm, Messy Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey for the snowstorm impacting the area, lasting until late Friday morning. Light snow started late Thursday night in Philadelphia’s north and west suburb. Heavy bands of snow could drop up to 2 inches per hour in some spots. Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor. Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute. “If you can work remotely tomorrow or report later...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ocean County, NJ
Claiborne Progress

Record-breaking winter storm wreaks havoc across Tennessee Valley

A large snowstorm brought significant accumulation to Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, marking the snowiest day in years. Nashville reported 6.3 inches of snow, making it the city’s snowiest day since Jan. 22, 2016, when 8 inches of snow fell. This also set a new snowfall record for Jan. 6, burying the previous record of 4.0 inches set in 1977.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Baltimore

There’s Potential For Freezing Rain On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday morning’s snow may be done, but we can’t let our guard down this weekend. A cold front will track through Maryland starting late on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. Rain is likely on Sunday, but low-level cold air also means there’s a chance we’ll get some freezing rain. Frozen precipitation is most likely for those who live along the I-95 corridor and all points west Sunday morning and afternoon. This has the potential to create very dangerous conditions on the roads. The timing also isn’t ideal for Sunday’s Ravens game, which is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. Unfortunately we can't let our guard down as we head into the weekend. After a clear and cold Saturday, there's the potential for freezing rain on Sunday. That could create a very dangerous situation on the roads, especially as people make their way to the #Ravens game. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/O7OWCC0jPg — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 7, 2022 Please stay with WJZ for updates and be prepared to change your travel plans.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Follow Season’s First Snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few stats for the winter season so far 3.3″ of snow and for the month we got 1.5″ so far since midnight which is close to the monthly average of 2.2″. WATCH: Why So Little Snow? We are off to a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Highs only make it to the 20s so roads could still be icy in a few spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Tomorrow we will finally see more sun with high pressure scooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Heavy Snow#Extreme Weather#Winter Storm Means Fun#Cbs2
CBS New York

Storm Brings Significant Snow Across Tri-State Area: Who Got The Most?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A significant winter snowstorm blew into the Tri-State Area Friday morning. Fortunately, there were no major power outages reported, and while there was definitely disruption on the rails and roads, the storm didn’t bring the kinds of significant damage and disruption previous storms have. So who got the most snow? According to the National Weather Service, as of 8:05 a.m.: In New York, there were 8.4 inches at LaGuardia Airport, 8.3 inches in Syosset, and 8 inches in East Williston. In the Bronx, 7.1 inches fell. In New Jersey, there were 6 inches in Union, 5.7 in Harrison, and 5.4 inches in Fair Lawn. In Connecticut, Higganum in Middlesex County got 11 inches of snow. North Haven racked up 10.5 inches. Click here to check the latest forecast.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
Weather
Environment
The News-Gazette

Winter Storm Brings Snow, Cold Temperatures

Friday, 9:30 a.m. - Several inches of snow fell on the Rockbridge area overnight and windy conditions are making this morning's very cold temperatures feel even colder. With VDOT crews working throughout the night, the interstates are in good shape this morning, but many primary roads still have snow on them.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado (spoiler – it's soon)

On the heels of a storm that dumped 48 inches of snow in some parts of Colorado, more powder is on the way. According to the National Weather Service, another wave of wintery weather is set to hit some parts of the state starting tonight. It's anticipated that up to eight inches of snow will land in the northern mountains and Flat Tops region, with 'winter weather advisories' being issued in this northwest corner of the state. This is the same part of the state that saw the highest totals during the wave of snow that hit from Tuesday to Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

People Brave Brutal Weather As Wind Chills Produce Below Zero Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes you just have to be outside no matter how bitter the temperatures are. Some are out braving the brutal temperatures. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei tells us how some people are braving the brutal cold. With these brutally cold temperatures, it’s hard to stand outside for even just a few minutes. People we’ve talked to that have to be outdoors this time of year say it seems the bitter cold temperatures in Chicago are just getting started. For the first time since last winter temperatures are frigid in the city, and not everyone can stay inside and keep warm. “You have no...
CHICAGO, IL

