ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Prince William tells of 'frustration' at failure to rescue more Afghans after Kabul withdrawal and tells refugees they 'couldn't be more welcome' in Britain

By David Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Prince William has told of his 'frustration' that the UK evacuation mission in Afghanistan failed to get more people to safety.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to have voiced his concern that so many desperate Afghans were left behind as he met refugees who were flown out by Western forcesf last year.

A total of 15,000 people were airlifted to safety by British forces as the Taliban grabbed control of the country – but thousands of others were left behind.

They included hundreds of interpreters who worked with UK troops and had been given leave to come to Britain or were in the process of applying when the Afghan government fell in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eRd3_0dbs9A3n00
The duke told refugees during a visit to a hotel in Leeds in November they 'couldn't be more welcome' in Britain, adding: 'The most important thing is that you are safe now. You have a bright future'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMNlB_0dbs9A3n00
Prince William talks with refugees evacuated from Afghanistan during a visit to a hotel in Leeds

One of the refugees who met William at a hotel in Leeds told The Times last night: 'He said he was frustrated at the withdrawal effort in August. He said he wished we could have brought more people to the UK.'

He is also said to have questioned why around 12,000 Afghans remain stuck in hotels months after arriving.

The duke told the refugees they 'couldn't be more welcome' in Britain, adding: 'The most important thing is that you are safe now. You have a bright future.'

William was reported last year to have intervened to help an Afghan officer he knew from Sandhurst military academy escape from Kabul with his family.

He was said to have asked his equerry to make calls in order to get the former cadet to safety. The officer was said to have been waved through along with his family and flew to the UK.

He had worked closely with British troops, meaning he was at particular risk from the Taliban.

Among those still left behind is former translator Fazal, 31, who survived being shot and stabbed by the Taliban and has now appealed to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for the New Year gift of 'safety'. He fled Afghanistan with the help of people smugglers last month, arriving in Turkey, after the Taliban raided his family home and warned he would be 'punished as a traitor'.

Fazal, who served alongside British troops for two years, was lured into an ambush, shot and stabbed in Kabul 14 months ago.

He has now made a video appeal to former soldier Mr Wallace, who many former translators credit with helping to save their lives after changing policy allowing more to relocate.

Clutching his hands together as if in prayer, Fazal tells him: 'I am personally appealing to you to allow me to come to the UK and requesting you give me a peaceful future – this is in your hands.

'According to the local Afghan people and the Taliban, the ones who supported the foreigners should be killed.'

Speaking yesterday from hiding in Istanbul, he told the Mail: 'I am desperate and frightened because if I am found in Turkey I will be sent back and have to face the Taliban who have already tried to murder me.

'My life is at risk because of my work with British forces. Britain helps refugees who have done nothing for the country but they leave at risk those who stood beside them against an enemy that now rules Afghanistan. Please do not abandon us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDrYY_0dbs9A3n00
Former Afghan translator Fazal, who claims to have been shot and stabbed by the Taliban. He has appealed to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace from hiding in Turkey where he faces deportation after escaping Taliban with help of people smugglers

Fazal worked with the UK's Electronic Warfare And Signals Intelligence Unit based in Helmand between 2010 and 2012.

He said he was sacked in November 2012 after allegations he had used drugs and breached military discipline – which he has always denied. The Daily Mail's award-winning Betrayal of the Brave campaign has highlighted how 1,010 translators were dismissed up until 2014 – more than a third of all those employed – with many claiming to have been treated unjustly. This meant they did not qualify for sanctuary under any of the UK's relocation plans.

However, in the turmoil of Kabul last summer, Mr Wallace intervened in over 50 cases allowing them to relocate with families.

The video was sent to Mr Wallace by Rafi Hottak, a former supervisor of UK military translators in Afghanistan who now campaigns for ex-interpreters from his UK home. He said: 'You can hear the desperation of Fazal in the message to Ben Wallace. He is marked out by the Taliban because of his work for the British military and should be helped.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Prince William
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Britain#Kabul#Taliban#British Royal Family#Uk#Afghans#Western#Times#Sandhurst#Defence
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
ABC News

One Afghan woman's struggle to resettle in America, help her fellow refugees

Muzhgan Azizy escaped Kabul just weeks before the swift Taliban takeover and chaotic U.S. evacuation, but adjusting to her new freedom in America has been difficult. "The resettlement journey for me was not easy. Actually so many challenges. It was a struggle, for sure," Azizy, 36, told ABC News. "From finding a proper spot to do my grocery shopping, to paying my bill in our apartments' portal. It's like the worst -- only because the system in the U.S. is completely different from what I used to back home."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Taliban officials dump 3,000 litres of alcohol into canal in booze crackdown

Some 3,000 litres of alcohol seized from three dealers in Kabul, Afghanistan, were thrown in a canal by the country’s intelligence agents.The General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) tweeted: “A special operational unit... arrested three liquor dealers in the Kart-e-Char area of Kabul with about 3,000 litres of alcohol, according to a series of credible intelligence reports.”The GDI added: “The seized liquor was destroyed and the liquor sellers were handed over to the judiciary.”The video released by the GDI showed its agents draining barrels in a canal.د ا.ا.ا د استخباراتو لوی ریاست ځانګړې عملیاتي قطعې د یو لړ مؤثقو کشفي...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

From Kabul to Kentucky: Afghans put down roots in refugee haven

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Dec 23 (Reuters) - After exhausting journeys that took them from Kabul to Qatar to European cities to U.S. military bases, Afghan families fleeing the Taliban alighted in Kentucky, in a small city well versed in receiving refugees. Bowling Green has welcomed waves of refugees over four...
IMMIGRATION
theintelligencer.com

Parents selling children shows desperation of Afghanistan

SHEDAI CAMP, Afghanistan (AP) — In a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts in western Afghanistan housing people displaced by drought and war, a woman is fighting to save her daughter. Aziz Gul’s husband sold their 10-year-old into marriage without telling his wife, taking a down-payment so he could...
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

Negotiating with the Taliban to save lives in Afghanistan

When the U.S. pulled up stakes in Afghanistan this past August, the Biden administration didn't expect the Taliban to seize control of the country so quickly. Twenty years of nation building and an Afghan military crumbled within days. To contain the Taliban's power, the international community acted quickly – freezing...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy