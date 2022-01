We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Among the issues that Google needs to fix for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is one that causes all touch inputs on the phone to randomly freeze for one to two seconds. For that time period, the handset ignores all keyboard and screen taps. This is a pretty serious issue that Google needs to fix asap.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO