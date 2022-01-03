ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announces façade improvement program

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFgkT_0dbs8iqA00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced on Monday that the application process for the City of Lansing Façade Improvement Program grants is now open.

The program aims to improve the appearance and structural conditions of building façades.

“This grant program has helped to improve buildings along commercial corridors, aiming to beautify surrounding neighborhoods throughout Lansing,” Schor stated. “The Façade Improvement Program strengthens the economic viability of Lansing’s commercial corridors by providing targeted assistance for improving the appearance and structural conditions of building façades in highly visible and critical areas of the city,” said Schor.

“The Lansing Façade Improvement Program is directed at commercial, office and mixed-use buildings adjacent to main corridors and neighborhood nodes within the City of Lansing. Project applications will be assessed and chosen primarily on aesthetics, need, impact, financial capacity, and their critical strategic location. Eligible activities are for a building façade only but may include windows, signage, lighting, and improvements to create barrier free and accessible entryways as part of the overall façade improvement,” Schor’s office said in a press release.

The process will close on March 1, 2022.

For more details and to apply, you can visit: purelansing.com/facadeprogram .

