Two-time CS:GO Major champion Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt is back to competing in Valve’s FPS after transitioning to VALORANT in June 2021. The 27-year-old has been officially unveiled as the new addition to MOUZ’s lineup and will take part in the team’s rebuild for 2022. The organization recently lost its star and franchise player Robin “ropz” Kool to FaZe Clan, parted ways with the coach Torbjørn “mithR” Nyborg and AWPer Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, and promoted the sniper Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás and coach Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen from MOUZ NXT, its academy setup, to the main team.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO