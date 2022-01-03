ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. educators demand new protocols, safety standards as students return to school amid COVID surge

By Stephanie Simoni
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p60lO_0dbs8HCf00

Conn. (WTNH) — While the state is revising COVID policies for schools, educators are demanding stronger steps be taken.

Teachers are saying the first day back from break was not exactly smooth sailing. In fact, it was stressful.

When you combine the spike in COVID cases, staffing shortages and a lack of tests, they say it is dangerous right now.

The Board of Education Union Coalition held a news conference via Zoom Monday to discuss nine demands as they urge action for a safe return to the classroom.

They are as follows:

  • Adopt new, more aggressive testing protocols to closely monitor students and teachers before they enter our schools, to include temperature readings before entry and prohibition to anyone exhibiting symptoms
  • Provide cost-free access to COVID-19 testing at all schools, including weekly pool testing
  • Provide N95 masks and in-home test kits to all school districts for distribution to students and school staff
  • Require N95 masks be worn in school by all staff
  • Continue with other established mitigation efforts including social distancing, no large group gatherings, and improved ventilation
  • Prohibit the combining of classes due to staff shortages (if the combined class results in mixed cohort)
  • Prohibit the unsuccessful practice of dual teaching
  • Provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations at all schools
  • Ensure that staff do not have to use their sick time during quarantine periods

The state’s largest teacher’s union, the Connecticut Education Association (CEA), said it is not just about teachers but the safety of students too.

“Really there’s this sense, ‘am I next?’ What’s going to happen next and it feels like the consequences of not wearing masks properly are more significant,” said CEA President Kate Dias. “So, I feel like everything feels intensified.”

They stressed in-person learning is best and they do not want to go back to remote learning, but they think these will ensure the safety of everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 8

Snowflake Melter
4d ago

We should demand that they are not unionized. Do your job. We pay you to teach, not refuse to go to work. Kids get sick. I wish I didn't have to work frontlines since people get sick.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

New Haven distributes thousands of COVID test kits to residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are handing out at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits at two different locations Thursday. Thousands were given away at Sports Haven during a morning event. The long lines, and people lining up early in the morning, are becoming familiar sights. Officials started handing out the test kits early […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Middletown’s indoor mask mandate goes into effect

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Middletown implemented a city-wide indoor mask mandate, effective immediately. The mandate will remain in place until Feb. 1, unless extended, city officials announced Thursday. The order includes the following exceptions: Persons more than 6’ apart; Persons with a medical condition, behavioral condition, or disability that prevents them from […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Virus infections prompt partial closures at state Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have ordered partial closures at the state Capitol complex due to coronavirus infections among police officers and legislative staff. The Capitol and neighboring Legislative Office Building were closed Thursday and will be shut down on Wednesdays and Fridays at least through the end of the month. Staffers are being […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Safety Standards#Conn#Weather#Board Of Education#N95#Cea
WTNH

State launches CareerConneCT to help people impacted by COVID-19 get job training

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration is launching a program designed to help people whose employment has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. CareerConneCT offers residents access to short-term training programs to earn credentials and pursue in-demand careers. The administration said training providers can apply for grants over the next four years to […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy