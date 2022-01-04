Back to Sunshine

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
COLD & BRIGHT

It was the coldest morning of the season so far, the thermometer bottomed out at 17° in Boston. We’re only getting to the lower 30s this afternoon despite the abundant sunshine. Bundle up and enjoy!

We have another Coast Flood Advisory until 2 pm along the east coast of MA and NH. Some splashover and pockets of minor coast flooding, similar to yesterday, are possible.

RAIN RETURNS

Warmer air arrives tomorrow with highs near 50 degrees. Showers will move in mid morning. Initially there could be a few patches of freezing drizzle outside of I-495 into Central MA, Southern NH and the Merrimack Valley. By 8 or 9 AM temperatures will be above freezing and that slight concern will diminish. On and off showers will peak in the afternoon with 1/10″ -1/4″ rain from Metrowest westward. Eastern and Southeastern MA will get 1/4″ - 1/2″, highest totals likely over the Cape. Rain will taper off in the evening.

LATE WEEK STORM

A nor’easter is likely Friday with snow for the morning and afternoon. It looks like a fairly quick moving system, which will keep us from getting a big wallop of snow. Still, we have the potential for several inches of accumulation across Massachusetts. We’re currently working to determine how close the storm will track, which will help us determine how much (if any) rain or mixed precipitation we’ll see at the coast, Cape and Islands. Make sure you check back as we should have a snow map with expected totals in the next 24 hours.

