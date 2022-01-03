ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Bell gushes over husband Dax Shepard on his 47th birthday: 'None of us deserve you'

By Megan Armstrong
 4 days ago
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell appear to have a very sweet relationship. Press Association

"To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine," Bell, 41, wrote in the caption. "Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life. Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud."

Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007 and briefly broke up three months into their relationship, but they were engaged in 2009 after filming When in Rome together. They got married in 2013, but only after same-sex marriage was legalized. The couple share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7. (See a full relationship timeline here.)

It appears as if Bell and Shepard rang in his 47th year by at the rollerblading rink, and Shepard continued the celebration by releasing the first 2022 episode of his popular Spotify Armchair Expert podcast today. See below.

