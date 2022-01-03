Giants' Mike Glennon having season-ending surgery; Jake Fromm to start vs. WFT

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Journeyman veteran quarterback Mike Glennon has started for the New York Giants in four of five games since Big Blue QB1 Daniel Jones was shut down with a strained neck he first suffered on the final Sunday of November.

New York will once again have a new starting signal-caller for the regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team this coming Sunday.

According to Ed Valentine of Big Blue View, Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday Glennon is having surgery on his left (non-throwing) wrist and, thus, won't be available for Week 18. This has 2020 fifth-round draft pick Jake Fromm on track to get the start against Washington.

Fromm joined the Giants from the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1 and got his first start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 26. He completed just six of 17 passes for 25 yards with no touchdowns and an interception before he was benched in favor of Glennon in that defeat.

Glennon, meanwhile, went a woeful four-for-11 for 24 yards with two interceptions and two lost fumbles in Sunday's 29-3 blowout loss at the Chicago Bears.