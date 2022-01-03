ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Mike Glennon having season-ending surgery; Jake Fromm to start vs. WFT

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Journeyman veteran quarterback Mike Glennon has started for the New York Giants in four of five games since Big Blue QB1 Daniel Jones was shut down with a strained neck he first suffered on the final Sunday of November.

New York will once again have a new starting signal-caller for the regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team this coming Sunday.

According to Ed Valentine of Big Blue View, Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday Glennon is having surgery on his left (non-throwing) wrist and, thus, won't be available for Week 18. This has 2020 fifth-round draft pick Jake Fromm on track to get the start against Washington.

Fromm joined the Giants from the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1 and got his first start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 26. He completed just six of 17 passes for 25 yards with no touchdowns and an interception before he was benched in favor of Glennon in that defeat.

Glennon, meanwhile, went a woeful four-for-11 for 24 yards with two interceptions and two lost fumbles in Sunday's 29-3 blowout loss at the Chicago Bears.

Giants safety Logan Ryan: HC Joe Judge 'is a passionate guy'

The New York Giants continue to create headlines for reasons other than winning or righting the figurative ship. One could argue the Giants have been the NFL's worst team during a five-game losing streak that saw them fall to 4-12, and head coach Joe Judge received widespread criticism from local and national analysts for a lengthy and emotional defense of his club he offered following last Sunday's loss at the Chicago Bears.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley again backs Joe Judge despite poor record

Back in the middle of December, New York Giants ball-carrier Saquon Barkley backed head coach Joe Judge and insisted the team has "bought in" to what Judge has been selling over the past two seasons. That, however, was before the Giants suffered three additional double-digit losses to fall to 4-12 on the campaign, and before Judge offered a passionate yet curious rant about his team and its "culture" that he defended earlier this week.
Kenny Golladay: First season with Giants 'just not good enough'

Just about everything regarding the 2021 New York Giants has been a disappointment, including wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The free agent joined the Giants via a reported four-year deal worth up to $72 million last offseason but never really teased earning at least the first quarter of that contract via his on-the-field performances. Additionally, he got into some sort of altercation with now former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett back in September, and he later missed time with a knee injury, per Fantasy Pros.
NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
abc17news.com

Fromm likely getting a second start at QB with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jake Fromm is likely going to get his second NFL start. The former Georgia product has to hope it will be a lot better than his first less than two weeks ago against Philadelphia. Fromm threw for 25 yards in two-plus quarters before being benched in the loss. While coach Joe Judge has not announced a starter for Sunday’s finale against Washington, Fromm is the obvious choice for New York. Mike Glennon is out with a wrist injury after being hurt Sunday. The only other healthy quarterback on the team is Brian Lewerke of the practice squad.
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in 3 weeks as he returns from an ankle injury. Here’s what else we heard from the Chicago Bears as they prepare for their season finale.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, quarterback Justin Fields and other players spoke to media members via video conference calls Wednesday as they began their final week of practices this season. Here are three things we heard as they get ready for the Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in three weeks. ...
Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
Antonio Brown shares Instagram message after quitting on Bucs

Antonio Brown walked out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and likely ended his NFL career, but the star wide receiver seems to be maintaining a positive attitude. Brown shared a brief message on Instagram shortly after Tampa Bay came from behind to beat the New York Jets. He posted a photo of himself in a Bucs uniform, and part of the caption said, “Thanks for the opportunity.”
Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
Report: Chicago Bears have made head coach decision

There have been plenty of rumors discussing the future of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. However, while most fans and media seem to agree that Nagy will be out at the end of the year, the front office in Chicago has been quiet. Many expected the announcement to wait...
Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
