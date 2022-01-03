ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Umatilla County Search & Rescue teams brave harsh cold to help stranded motorists

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5wcB_0dbs7gkp00
Image credit: ODOT

PENDLETON, Ore. — Search and Rescue teams from Umatilla County worked tirelessly through the early morning into Monday afternoon to help stranded motorists in the midst of a blizzard.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Dwight Johnson, Senior Deputy Rowan Hayes and a handful of local volunteers began their efforts at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night and just finished their shift on Monday afternoon.

Umatilla County leaders opted to active Search and Rescue teams on Sunday night after reports that individuals were stranded in the vicinity of Milton-Freewater.

In order to gain access to the region through snowy terrain and whiteout conditions, Search and Rescue volunteers had to follow a snowplow up Highway 11. At one point, even their snowplow got stuck in the heaps of precipitation.

Through the night, crews traversed treacherous conditions to help every person who reported themselves in danger because of the weather. Now, Umatilla County deputies and leadership ask that commuters keep off the roadway while they brace for another round of snowfall.

In a social media post on Monday afternoon, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office offered the following comments:

[Search and Rescue volunteers] are just now getting back into the office and heading home, just in time for the next storm to hit. We love our volunteers, they are invaluable. PLEASE STAY OFF the ROADS and give the first responders a chance to rest and be safe. Let’s give those hard-working road crews a chance to get the roads cleared too. To all of you out last night, Thank you for your service!

Keep off the roads if possible and stay safe from this severe weather.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Snow/sleet mix continues in the Tri-Cities Monday morning

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

REPORT: WSP responds to 50 crashes in the Tri-Cities during winter snowstorm + 36 more in Yakima County

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Driving conditions were particularly dangerous on Wednesday night when commuters across the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions traversed a downpour of snow and slick road conditions to make their way home. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the Tri-Cities were particularly dangerous in Wednesday night’s barrage of...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco storage facility ignites, fire damages dozens of units

PASCO, Wash. — Firefighters from across Southeastern Washington converged at the Security Mini Storage facility in Pasco this evening after dozens of storage units erupted in flames. KAPP KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White spoke to City of Pasco Fire PIO Ben Shearer, who later clarified more details on Facebook Live. Two initial reports came in at 4:26 pm, leading first responders from...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Umatilla County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Umatilla County, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
City
Milton-freewater, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Umatilla County, OR
Accidents
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Snoqualmie Pass smashes season-to-date average snowfall amount with 286″ so far

SNOQUALMIE PASS: As crews work tirelessly to clear heavy mountain snow from passes over the Washington Cascades, Snoqualmie Pass announces big snow numbers! RELATED: WSDOT: All major mountain passes likely closed until Sunday As of January 7th, Snoqualmie snow totals have far surpassed the normal amount typically received this time of year. The average winter season to date (January 7th)...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rescue Team#Weather#Accident#Sgt#The Kapp Kvew News Staff
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Heavy snow may delay Yakima first responders

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima first responders are asking the community to be patient and considerate as they deal with a higher-than-normal call volume and delayed response time due to the extreme winter weather. “It gets a little frustrating for deputies that they can’t get to places quickly, especially if...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Snowmobile and pickup truck stolen from Leavenworth recovered in Kittitas County after Christmas

EASTON, Wash. — Kittitas County investigators recovered a pickup truck and snowmobile that were stolen from the Winter Wonderland of Leavenworth on Christmas Eve. According to a social media alert from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of suspects pictured above was spotted riding the snowmobile around Easton on Christmas Day, according to witnesses in the area.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: I-84 closed between Pendleton and La Grande, again near Ontario due to weather & semi-crash

PENDLETON, Ore. — Slick road conditions, hazardous weather, and accidents involving semi-trucks have closed I-84, one of Eastern Oregon’s most traveled roadways, from the vicinity of Pendleton to La Grande with additionally closures and delays spanning to Ontario on Wednesday morning. According to an alert from the Oregon...
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla County residents advised to avoid roads due to inclement weather

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to stay at home on Monday due to increased winds with snow and ice on the roads. RELATED: School Closures and Delays: Monday, January 3 Walla Walla residents received this message Monday morning: High winds have created snow drifts across many roads in Walla Walla County....
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
564
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy