ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild end year and winning streak

By Eric Granstrom
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wenatchee Wild continued its winning streak last Thursday, downing the visiting Prince George Spruce Kings 2-1 in a shootout…. After two scoreless periods, Hunter Hastings got Wenatchee on the board before the visitors tied it and forced overtime. Sean Zears had the call on Hockey TV…. The win...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Eric Dickerson: I got $500 to $1,000 a month at SMU

In a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, Hall of Fame running back Erick Dickerson shed some light on his recruiting, which was one of the big stories in 1979 when he was a prized prospect from Sealy and at the center of a battle between Texas A&M and SMU.
SEALY, TX
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal Thursday

Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final. Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football, NFL Coach Has Died At 70

The college football world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon. Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson has passed away. Robinson was 70 years old. His son, Dominic, said he passed away from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Before he went on to become the head coach of Syracuse’s football...
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears place Justin Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list, likely ending QB's rookie season

It appears that Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields' season might be over. The Bears announced on Thursday that Fields has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It was not immediately clear whether Fields was placed on the COVID list due to a positive test or as a close contact, but either way, he seems unlikely to suit up for the team's Week 18 game against the division rival Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Tv#Cougars#Chippewas#Washington State#At T#Espn#The Spruce Kings#Covid
CowboyMaven

Kellen Moore to Jaguars? Cowboys Coach Gives Coy Answer

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans hope Kellen Moore's NFL playoffs-bound offense is as deceptive and elusive as he is when it comes to answering specific questions about his head-coaching future. “That,'' offensive coordinator Moore said on Thursday when asked about this week's planned interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars vacancy, "is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy