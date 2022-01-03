Panthers' Derrick Brown: Gets to quarterback

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
In a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, Hall of Fame running back Erick Dickerson shed some light on his recruiting, which was one of the big stories in 1979 when he was a prized prospect from Sealy and at the center of a battle between Texas A&M and SMU.
It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
In an exclusive interview with The Next Round, former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spoke in detail about his departure and what went into the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He also touched on the potential interest from other schools, in particular, the Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin.
It looks like things are heating up between the staffs at Clemson and Oklahoma. Of course, since becoming Oklahoma's new head coach, former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has brought some other (...)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began the New Year on a generous note, signing the ball New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted during last week's 28-24 win. Future Brady interceptors shouldn't expect the same generosity, though. On the Let's Go! podcast, Brady explained his hesitancy for signing interception...
Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
It has been non-stop action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Antonio Brown left mid-game in Week 17. In the latest episode of this saga, Brown is now going off on former teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. It seems this wild situation will never end. Antonio Brown made a...
The Chicago Bears’ abysmal season will reportedly end on a high note for fans of the team. Matt Nagy has been informed that he will not be returning as the team’s head coach, per Boomer Esiason, who broke the news on WFAN Sports Radio. Chicago will first finish...
FRISCO - The cheap punchline here regarding the idea that troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown should be signed by the Dallas Cowboys isn't going to be an insensitive poke at Brown, who has mental and emotional issues that last Sunday caused his strip-down meltdown in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
The story around NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown keeps getting murkier when it comes to what is going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player after leaving the football game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium—in unforgettable fashion—against the New York Jets. Reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay...
Following Todd Bates' surprise departure to Oklahoma, The Clemson Insider reached out to a highly-touted defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, to get his reaction. Just last week, Alabaster (...)
An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
Despite some reported mutual interest between Jim Harbaugh and the NFL, here are three reasons why Harbaugh won’t be leaving Michigan football. Just when you thought coaching carousel in college football had come to a halt, there was the bombshell report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Tuesday that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be tempted by a move to the NFL.
